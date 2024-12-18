ETV Bharat / state

Bill Aimed At Curbing 'Urban Naxalism' Re-Introduced In Maharashtra Assembly; CM Stresses Its Need

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday re-introduced the Special Public Security Bill in the state assembly and said the proposed law is not aimed at suppressing genuine dissenting voices, but at closing down the dens of urban Naxals.

The previous Maharashtra government led by Eknath Shinde had in July this year tabled this bill, named 'Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, 2024', in the assembly during the monsoon session. However, it could not be passed at that time.

With the new government led by Fadnavis at the helm after the November 20 assembly elections, he re-introduced the bill in the House.

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said the bill will be referred to the joint select committee of the state legislature so that all doubts related to it can be cleared.

Views of the stakeholders will be considered and the bill will be cleared in the monsoon session of the state legislature to be held in July next year in Mumbai, he said.

"Naxalism is not restricted to remote rural parts alone, but frontal organisations have come up in urban areas as well which work towards creating distrust about the country and its institutions," Fadnavis said.

"Even the anti-Naxal squads in Maharashtra wanted such a law to stop the activities of urban Naxals. This proposed law is not aimed at suppressing genuine dissenting voices, but to close down the dens of urban Naxals," he added.

Congress leader Nana Patole questioned the need for a separate Act when existing laws have provisions to tackle Naxalism. To this, Fadnavis replied that Maharashtra does not have a law to tackle Naxalism.