Chhattisgarh: 5-yr-old Math Whiz and Author of 3 Books bags PM's National Award

Bilaspur: A five-year-old boy from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur received the 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar' from President Droupadi Murmu on January 22 at Vigyan Bhawan. Armaan Ubhrani already has three books to his credit and can generate answers for 100 different numbers in 12:28 minutes.

According to family members, Armaan has always been a bright kid and unlike other children of his age, he can prepare mathematical problems for adults and solve them in minutes.

The only son of a businessman in Dhanmondi Torwa area of Bilaspur, Armaan wrote all three books in a month. After penning an 18-page book, 'Pink Dolphin', Arman wrote 'Planex' and 'My Continent Asia'. All the books are available in Amazon.

Armaan's mother Saina Ubhrani said that the books are also available on other platforms like Google Books, Kobo Books and Goods Books.

This time, 19 children from across the country were selected for the 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar'. All these children will participate at the Republic Day parade on 26 January.

Even at such a tender age, Arman has mastered the skill to solve problems in coefficients in the shortest time. He was awarded the India Book of Records and London's Harvard World Record in 2022 for his number-solving skills. He also has his name in the Online World Record.

Manish Ubhrani, his father said that his five-year-old kid solves mathematical problems as if he's no less than an experienced mathematician.

Arman, who loves solving sums can easily remember all the tables from 2 to 26. Saina said when she started teaching Arman, she noticed that he paid more attention to maths and would become engrossed while solving sums. "He loves to read the tables and is always eager to ask us questions related to maths," she said.