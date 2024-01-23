Loading...

Chhattisgarh: 5-yr-old Math Whiz and Author of 3 Books bags PM's National Award

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 23, 2024, 5:51 PM IST

Updated : Jan 23, 2024, 5:57 PM IST

Chhattisgarh: 5-yr-old Math Whiz and Author of 3 Books bags PM's National Award

Armaan Ubhrani, aged 5, knows tables till 26 and loves cracking coefficient sums. He can generate answers for 100 numbers within 12 minutes 29 seconds. He has also written three books in a month and all the books are available online.

Bilaspur: A five-year-old boy from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur received the 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar' from President Droupadi Murmu on January 22 at Vigyan Bhawan. Armaan Ubhrani already has three books to his credit and can generate answers for 100 different numbers in 12:28 minutes.

According to family members, Armaan has always been a bright kid and unlike other children of his age, he can prepare mathematical problems for adults and solve them in minutes.

The only son of a businessman in Dhanmondi Torwa area of Bilaspur, Armaan wrote all three books in a month. After penning an 18-page book, 'Pink Dolphin', Arman wrote 'Planex' and 'My Continent Asia'. All the books are available in Amazon.

Armaan's mother Saina Ubhrani said that the books are also available on other platforms like Google Books, Kobo Books and Goods Books.

This time, 19 children from across the country were selected for the 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar'. All these children will participate at the Republic Day parade on 26 January.

Even at such a tender age, Arman has mastered the skill to solve problems in coefficients in the shortest time. He was awarded the India Book of Records and London's Harvard World Record in 2022 for his number-solving skills. He also has his name in the Online World Record.

Manish Ubhrani, his father said that his five-year-old kid solves mathematical problems as if he's no less than an experienced mathematician.

Arman, who loves solving sums can easily remember all the tables from 2 to 26. Saina said when she started teaching Arman, she noticed that he paid more attention to maths and would become engrossed while solving sums. "He loves to read the tables and is always eager to ask us questions related to maths," she said.

Read more

  1. This Hyderabad whiz-kid wins kudos from NASA for discovering asteroid
  2. Kid saves drowning sister in Rajasthan's Jhalawar
  3. Indigo Airlines crew celebrates toddler's first birthday onboard, video goes viral
Last Updated :Jan 23, 2024, 5:57 PM IST

TAGGED:

armaan Ubhraninational awardbilaspur

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.