Wife's Living In Separate Room Without Reason Is Mental Cruelty Towards Husband: Bilaspur HC

Bilaspur: The Bilaspur High Court, while hearing a case about divorce, in its verdict said that "despite living together under the same roof, the wife's living in a separate room of the house without any sufficient reason is mental cruelty towards the husband."

The division bench, justifying the decision of the Bemetara family court, approved the divorce decree for a man who had engaged in a dispute with his wife for quite some time. All efforts to resolve the issue failed following which the wife took the case to the High Court.

The division bench of the HC found that it was not possible for the couple to live together because of the wife's behaviour. The HC noted that the wife fought with his husband over small things right after marriage. The family tried to find a solution but in vain as the adamant wife would not listen.

With each passing day, the couple fought more, driving the family members crazy. To get to the root of the matter, the family members called for a society meeting. No solution could be found there as well following which the husband and wife started living separately in separate rooms.