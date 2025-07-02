ETV Bharat / state

Bikram Majithia Appears At Mohali Court In Disproportionate Assets Case

Sukhbir Singh Badal says Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government is rattled by outpouring support for Bikram Majithia and is imposing "undeclared emergency" in Punjab.

File photo of Bikram Singh Majithia
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 2, 2025 at 12:18 PM IST

Ludhiana: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday reached a court in Mohali to produce Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a disproportionate assets case related to drug trafficking as the former minister's seven-day police remand came to an end.

Earlier on Monday, the Vigilance Bureau had taken Majithia to his house and office in Amritsar for questioning and investigation. The Vigilance Bureau had conducted simultaneous raids in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in connection with this case.

Majithia moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday challenging the disproportionate assets case registered against him and termed his arrest illegal. The high court will hear this petition on July 3.

Meanwhile, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has accused the AAP government of imposing "undeclared emergency" in Punjab. He was on his way to Mohali to express solidarity to Majithia when he was detained.

Taking to his X handle, Badal wrote, "Bhagwant Mann has imposed an UNDECLARED EMERGENCY in Punjab. Akali workers proceeding to Mohali today for expressing solidarity with S Bikram Singh Majithia, who has been framed in a false case by the Aam Aadmi Party govt, are being detained at their houses and even being stopped at ‘nakas’ put up on all major roads."

"Such repressive acts smack of cowardice. It is clear that chief minister is rattled by the outpouring of support for Bikram. I want to make it clear - the and its workers will not be deterred by such repressive acts. In the past also Akalis have countered repression with peoples’ movements. Now also we will teach a befitting lesson to the corrupt and dictatorial Aam Aadmi Party regime with the support of Punjabis. Shiromani Akali Dal Zindabad!" he added.

On the other hand, police have placed senior SAD leader Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal's son Itesh Grewal under house arrest.

