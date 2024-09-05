ETV Bharat / state

6 Youths Die As Bikes Collide With Car In Rajasthan's Anupgarh

The incident occurred as the six young people returned to their village Bakhtawarpur on two motorcycles after attending a religious gathering. The collision was so severe that the car and bikes were completely damaged.

6 Youths Die As Bikes Collide With Car In Rajasthan's Anupgarh
The car that collided with bikes (ETV Bharat)

Anupgarh (Rajasthan): Six youths died when two bikes and a car collided on Wednesday night near the 25th pulley near Srivijaynagar in Anupgarh district of Rajasthan. The collision was so severe that the car and bikes were completely damaged.

Upon arrival, the police moved the bodies of three youths to the mortuary of the government hospital. The bodies of the other three youths were kept in the mortuary of Sri Ganganagar Hospital. Post-mortem examinations for all the bodies will be conducted on Thursday. The police are currently investigating the cause of the accident. They speculate that it occurred due to overspeeding.

The incident occurred as the six young people returned to their village Bakhtawarpur on two motorcycles after attending a religious gathering. According to Srivijaynagar SHO Govind Bishnoi, the collision occurred on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The accident resulted in severe damage to the car and bikes, and after the impact, the youths were thrown away. One of the youths' hands was found cut off and lying in the bushes.

Three youths died on the spot, while the other three were transported to the government hospital with the help of an ambulance. Due to the severity of their injuries, they were later transferred to the Sri Ganganagar Hospital, where they were declared dead by doctors. Following the accident, the car driver fled the scene. It has been reported that all the youths worked as salesmen at liquor shops.

TAGGED:

TWO BIKES COLLIDED WITH CARRAJASTHANANUPGARHRAJASTHAN ACCIDENT

