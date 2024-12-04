ETV Bharat / state

Bikes Catch Fire After Collision In Balotra, 2 Dead, 1 Injured

Balotara: A youth was charred to death and another person died on the way to hospital after two bikes caught fire following a head-on collision in Rajasthan's Balotra district, police said on Wednesday. Also, a woman suffered burn injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Gida police station officer Devaram said the accident occurred late last evening when a bike-borne couple was returning home. The deceased have been identified as Shravan Kumar (25), resident of Jajwa and Swaruparam (35), resident of Lapundra while Bhuri Devi is undergoing treatment, he said adding that investigations are underway.

According to police, the impact of collision was so severe that the couple and the youth fell off from their bikes. The fuel tank suddenly caught fire and a youth was charred to death while the couple was seriously injured. The injured were rushed to the hospital, but the man succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital while woman is undergoing treatment.