Biker Attempted To Rape Bengaluru College Student; FIR Registered

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 56 seconds ago

The incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday in Bengaluru, when a college student took a hitchhike from a two-wheeler bike rider. The rider took her to an isolated area of Bommanahalli and attempted to rape her. The lady immediately pressed the SOS button on her cell phone, and an alert call reached her closed ones.

Bengaluru (Karnataka): An unknown two-wheeler ride allegedly tried to rape a college student here when she took a lift in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

The victim is a final-year student of a private college in Anekal and she had come to a pub in Koramangala with her friends. On her way back home to Hebbagodi, she was driving her friend's car, which met with an accident near Empire Junction, a senior police official said.

She later was involved in a brawl with the auto driver, and the woman herself called the police helpline. But by the time the police reached the spot, she left the spot and took a hitchhike in some distance. The rider took her to a deserted area near Bommanahalli and attempted to rape her. At that time, the victim pressed the SOS button on her cell phone, and an alert call reached her father and friends, the senior police official added.

By the time her friends reached the spot, the accused had already fled. Thereafter, she was admitted to the hospital with the help of her friends in a semi-conscious state, the police official said.

According to Bangalore East Division Additional Commissioner of Police, Raman Gupta, "A man from whom she had taken a ‘lift’ made a criminal assault and raped her. We have registered a rape case and started an investigation."

"We gathered all the information and have formed five teams. We are carrying out the investigation further, and soon the culprit will be arrested," Gupta said.

