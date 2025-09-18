ETV Bharat / state

Bike-Borne Assailants Shoot Amritsar Youth Dead; One Injured

Amritsar: One youth was shot dead and another sustained injuries when bike-borne persons fired at their car near the Golden Gate area of Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday night, police said. The identities of the assailants are yet to be revealed, and police are looking into the CCTV footage of the spot for that purpose.

The victim was identified as Nimish Kumar, who was at the wheel of a car along with his companion, Harpreet Singh Ganja, who was injured in the shooting.

According to eyewitnesses, the firing happened suddenly, taking everyone aback. The people of the panic-stricken area came out of their houses, hearing gunshots.