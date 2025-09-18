Bike-Borne Assailants Shoot Amritsar Youth Dead; One Injured
Nimish Kumar used to work as a loan recovery agent and was driving a car along with an accomplice near the city's Golden Gate area.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 4:57 PM IST
Amritsar: One youth was shot dead and another sustained injuries when bike-borne persons fired at their car near the Golden Gate area of Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday night, police said. The identities of the assailants are yet to be revealed, and police are looking into the CCTV footage of the spot for that purpose.
The victim was identified as Nimish Kumar, who was at the wheel of a car along with his companion, Harpreet Singh Ganja, who was injured in the shooting.
According to eyewitnesses, the firing happened suddenly, taking everyone aback. The people of the panic-stricken area came out of their houses, hearing gunshots.
Kamal Kumar, the brother of the deceased, said Nimish used to work as a loan recovery agent and had no enmity with anyone to the best of his knowledge. "After being hit by about 14 bullets, my brother died on the spot. His accomplice Harpreet Singh Ganje, who was hit by four bullets, is undergoing treatment at a hospital where his condition is learnt to be serious," Kamal added.
The police have seized Nimish's car and have launched an investigation. The body of the deceased has been sent for an autopsy.
Inspector Rana Singh said, "The deceased was working as a loan recovery agent. The motive behind the murder couldn't be ascertained in the initial probe. Raids are underway to find the attackers, being identified from the footage of CCTV cameras from the spot. They will be arrested soon."
Also Read