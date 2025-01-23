ETV Bharat / state

Bike Used In Bidar, Afzalganj Shooting Case Seized, Cops Suspect Assailants Fled To Bihar

The investigation revealed that the criminals fled Bidar on the same bike and returned to Hyderabad before abandoning it at the MGBS parking area.

Published : Jan 23, 2025, 6:15 PM IST

Hyderabad: Days after the Afzalganj and Bidar shooting case, the Hyderabad Police on Thursday seized the two-wheeler used by the assailants, which was stolen and used in a robbery in Bidar, Karnataka.

Police said that the investigation revealed that the criminals fled Bidar on the same bike and returned to Hyderabad before abandoning it at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Stand (MGBS) parking area.

"The assailants reportedly parked the vehicle at the bus stand and attempted to flee to Raipur via private travel services. During this escape attempt, they opened fire in Hyderabad, creating panic in the area. We suspect the gang has since escaped to Bihar and are intensifying efforts to track them," police added.

The robbery had taken in Shivaji Chowk, Bidar, in which two men on a two-wheeler opened fire on staff depositing money at an ATM centre. The attack claimed the lives of a security guard on the spot and another victim en route to the hospital. The robbers seized the cash and fled on their two-wheeler.

It is understood that upon tracing their whereabouts to Afzalganj, the Karnataka Police coordinated with Hyderabad Police to apprehend them. The gang, in a desperate bid to escape, opened fire on the police and later targeted a travel office manager.

