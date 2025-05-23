Bike Taxi Riders Urge Legal Clarity In Karnataka: Delegation Meets Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy

Bengaluru: A delegation of more than 30 bike taxi riders from across Karnataka met Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Thursday, urging the government to address the legal ambiguity surrounding bike taxi operations. The riders, hailing from cities like Mysuru, Belagavi, Hubballi, and Shivamogga, travelled to the capital to submit a formal representation detailing how the lack of a clear policy is jeopardising the livelihoods of thousands.
Livelihoods at Risk for Over Six Lakh Operators
The riders highlighted that Karnataka is home to over six lakh bike taxi operators, with approximately 1.5 lakh being migrant workers who rely solely on this profession for their primary income. The absence of a structured and supportive regulatory framework, they argued, has created an unstable environment for those dependent on this form of work.
“We are not just asking for permission to work, we are pleading for the right to a dignified livelihood,” said a rider from Mysuru. “Bike taxis have given me not only flexibility in working hours but also financial stability for my family. I have travelled all this way not just for myself, but for countless others who depend on this work.”
Minister Promises Consideration of Models from Other States
Minister Ramalinga Reddy received the riders’ memorandum and assured them that the government would consider their concerns seriously. “If you can provide examples of how other states have structured supportive legal frameworks for bike taxis, we will certainly study them and look into formulating similar laws here in Karnataka,” he said.
Call for Urgent Legal Framework
The meeting underscored the pressing need for a balanced legal framework that safeguards the interests of bike taxi operators while aligning with broader urban transport and economic objectives. The delegation emphasised that clear regulations would not only stabilise their livelihoods but also contribute to the state's mobility ecosystem.
The riders left the meeting hopeful that their voices had been heard and that Karnataka would soon move towards a more inclusive and legally defined approach to bike taxi services.
Read more: Karnataka HC Bans Bike Taxi Services, Asks Govt To Formulate Rules Within Three Months