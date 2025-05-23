ETV Bharat / state

Bike Taxi Riders Urge Legal Clarity In Karnataka: Delegation Meets Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy

Bike taxi riders from across Karnataka submit a memorandum to Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy in Bengaluru, urging clarity on regulations to protect their livelihoods. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: A delegation of more than 30 bike taxi riders from across Karnataka met Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Thursday, urging the government to address the legal ambiguity surrounding bike taxi operations. The riders, hailing from cities like Mysuru, Belagavi, Hubballi, and Shivamogga, travelled to the capital to submit a formal representation detailing how the lack of a clear policy is jeopardising the livelihoods of thousands.

Livelihoods at Risk for Over Six Lakh Operators

The riders highlighted that Karnataka is home to over six lakh bike taxi operators, with approximately 1.5 lakh being migrant workers who rely solely on this profession for their primary income. The absence of a structured and supportive regulatory framework, they argued, has created an unstable environment for those dependent on this form of work.

“We are not just asking for permission to work, we are pleading for the right to a dignified livelihood,” said a rider from Mysuru. “Bike taxis have given me not only flexibility in working hours but also financial stability for my family. I have travelled all this way not just for myself, but for countless others who depend on this work.”

Minister Promises Consideration of Models from Other States