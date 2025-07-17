Bike Riders Kill Petrol Pump Employee After Dispute Over Change In Raipur

Raipur: Two bike riders killed a man at a petrol pump in Raipur on July 17. The murder took place following a dispute over asking for change. The incident occurred at a petrol pump in Umaria village under the jurisdiction of the Mandirhasaud police station in Chhattisgarh. Police arrested both accused in connection with the case.

On July 17, around 3:30 am, two unknown youths arrived at the petrol pump located in Umaria village on a motorcycle to fill petrol. But after a dispute with the petrol pump employees over change, both the accused attacked the petrol pump employees with a knife.

After this, both the petrol pump employees were admitted to a hospital for treatment. In this incident, a petrol pump employee, Yogesh Miri, died while undergoing treatment. The other petrol pump employee, Anil Gaikwad, has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Both the accused are residents of the Abhanpur police station area. Further action is being taken by registering a case of murder and robbery against Sameer Tandon and Kunal Tiwari. Raipur SSP Lal Umed Singh said that two unknown youths arrived at the petrol pump in Umaria on a motorcycle. They asked the pump staff to fill petrol worth Rs 50 in their bike.

After filling the petrol, the accused handed over a Rs 200 note to the petrol pump employee. After this, a dispute took place between the petrol pump employees and the accused over the change.

"The petrol pump employee had about RS 15,000 from the sale of petrol. Both the accused looted him. After carrying out the robbery, the accused attacked two employees of the petrol pump with a knife. Out of which one petrol bunk employee is undergoing treatment in the hospital, while the other died while undergoing treatment," disclosed Lal Umed Singh, SSP.

Soon after receiving the information, senior police officers of the district, including Raipur SSP, reached the spot. Later, the police arrested both the accused by finding the location and the number of the motorcycle through CCTV footage. Raipur SSP said that information about the looted amount is being obtained.

