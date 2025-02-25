ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed As Bike Collides With Car In Kanker MP's Convoy In Chhattisgarh

Kanker: Three youths triple-riding on a bike were killed after colliding with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) that was part of BJP MP Bhojraj Nag's convoy in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near Podgaon village under Antagarh police station area at night when the MP was heading towards Potgaon. The bike had come in front of the SUV while trying to avoid hitting a stray cow. After collision, one bike rider died on the spot and two others were seriously injured, police added.

Nag is MP of Kanker Lok Sabha constituency. He immediately alighted from his vehicle and assisted in transporting the injured to the hospital. However, the two succumbed to their injuries during treatment.