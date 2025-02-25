Three Killed As Bike Collides With Car In Kanker MP's Convoy In Chhattisgarh

Kanker: Three youths triple-riding on a bike were killed after colliding with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) that was part of BJP MP Bhojraj Nag's convoy in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Monday, police said.
The accident occurred near Podgaon village under Antagarh police station area at night when the MP was heading towards Potgaon. The bike had come in front of the SUV while trying to avoid hitting a stray cow. After collision, one bike rider died on the spot and two others were seriously injured, police added.
Nag is MP of Kanker Lok Sabha constituency. He immediately alighted from his vehicle and assisted in transporting the injured to the hospital. However, the two succumbed to their injuries during treatment.
The deceased have been identified as Khumeshwar Samarth, Tameshwar Dehari and Girdhari, police said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.
According to the Kanker traffic department, road accidents are continuously increasing in the district. Data available with the department since 2019 reveals:
- In 2019, 173 people died and 400 were injured in a total of 351 road accidents.
- In 2020, 168 people died, 325 were injured in 320 road accidents
- In 2021, 196 persons were killed and 381 sustained injuries in 351 cases.
- In 2022, 173 people died and 420 were injured in 319 road accidents.
- In 2023, 225 people were killed and 275 injured in 350 road accidents.
- In 2024, 170 people died and 283 were injured in 321 road accidents.
