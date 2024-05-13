Bike Catches Fire as Petrol Tank Explodes While Extinguishing, 10 Hurt in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A person was riding a sports bike on the road here when a fire broke out near Mughalpura Aslam Function Hall in the jurisdiction of Bhawani Nagar Police Station here on Sunday, police said on Monday.

On noticing the blaze, the rider immediately stopped his vehicle and tried to douse the fire with a nearby water pipe. Seeing the fire emanating from the bike, locals reached the spot and helped the motorist, a senior police official said.

According to the senior police official, some people tried to douse the fire using a gunny sack and others tried to control the fire with a water pipe.

"The bike rider tried to extinguish the fire but could not be controlled. In the meantime, the engine of the bike heated up and suddenly it exploded. The fire got bigger and spread around. Around nine locals and the motorist sustained injuries in the fire. The condition of two of the injured is stated to be critical," the senior police official attached to the Bhavani Nagar police station said.

He said a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and an investigation is underway. "The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment," the police official added.