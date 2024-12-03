ETV Bharat / state

Bike-Borne Men Snatch Purse Of Police Inspector's Daughter In Lucknow; 2 Cops Suspended

Lucknow: Two bike-borne miscreants snatched the purse of a police inspector's daughter while she was on way to her children's school in Vikas Nagar area of Lucknow on November 29.

With cops failing to make any breakthrough till now, the Police Commissioner intervened. After which, the Station Officer (SO) and the Police Outpost In-charge were suspended while four teams were set up to nab the culprits. CCTV footage of the snatching incident has also surfaced.

Reena Chauhan, daughter of inspector Omprakash Chauhan, who is posted in Balrampur police station, had lodged a complaint after the incident. Reena is a resident of Jankipuram Garden and her husband, Gulab Chauhan runs a private institute in Varanasi. Reena's daughter Anvi and son Aryan study in a private school in Aliganj Sector-O.

Reena said there was a programme at her children's school on Friday morning. At around 11 am, she was walking towards the school when two bike-borne miscreants stopped next to her near Sanjeevani Vatika. Reena said she was talking to her brother on phone while walking when the miscreants suddenly snatched away her purse. She said that while trying to pull back her purse, she fell on the road and injured her arms and feet.