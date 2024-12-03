ETV Bharat / state

Bike-Borne Men Snatch Purse Of Police Inspector's Daughter In Lucknow; 2 Cops Suspended

The woman was walking to her children's school to attend a programme when two bike-borne men snatched her purse.

Bike-Borne Men Snatch Purse Of Police Inspector's Daughter In Lucknow; 2 Cops Suspended
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Lucknow: Two bike-borne miscreants snatched the purse of a police inspector's daughter while she was on way to her children's school in Vikas Nagar area of Lucknow on November 29.

With cops failing to make any breakthrough till now, the Police Commissioner intervened. After which, the Station Officer (SO) and the Police Outpost In-charge were suspended while four teams were set up to nab the culprits. CCTV footage of the snatching incident has also surfaced.

Reena Chauhan, daughter of inspector Omprakash Chauhan, who is posted in Balrampur police station, had lodged a complaint after the incident. Reena is a resident of Jankipuram Garden and her husband, Gulab Chauhan runs a private institute in Varanasi. Reena's daughter Anvi and son Aryan study in a private school in Aliganj Sector-O.

Reena said there was a programme at her children's school on Friday morning. At around 11 am, she was walking towards the school when two bike-borne miscreants stopped next to her near Sanjeevani Vatika. Reena said she was talking to her brother on phone while walking when the miscreants suddenly snatched away her purse. She said that while trying to pull back her purse, she fell on the road and injured her arms and feet.

After the incident, Reena informed the police control room and her father. A team from Vikas Nagar police station arrived at the spot and a search was launched for the miscreants.

Two days after the incident, a CCTV footage of the incident came to fore where the miscreants were seen driving away at high speed after snatching the woman's purse. The bike did not have a number plate.

DCP Central Raveena Tyagi said, "Vikasnagar SO Vipin Singh and Outpost In-charge Akshay Kumar have been suspended late on Monday night in connection with the snatching case. Four teams have been formed to arrest the robbers."

Read more

  1. Rising Crimes Against Women in Bhubaneswar Raise Alarm, Police Assures Action
  2. Hyderabad: Anti-snatching Teams On Red Alert After Police Accused Of Aiding Cell Phone Thefts

Lucknow: Two bike-borne miscreants snatched the purse of a police inspector's daughter while she was on way to her children's school in Vikas Nagar area of Lucknow on November 29.

With cops failing to make any breakthrough till now, the Police Commissioner intervened. After which, the Station Officer (SO) and the Police Outpost In-charge were suspended while four teams were set up to nab the culprits. CCTV footage of the snatching incident has also surfaced.

Reena Chauhan, daughter of inspector Omprakash Chauhan, who is posted in Balrampur police station, had lodged a complaint after the incident. Reena is a resident of Jankipuram Garden and her husband, Gulab Chauhan runs a private institute in Varanasi. Reena's daughter Anvi and son Aryan study in a private school in Aliganj Sector-O.

Reena said there was a programme at her children's school on Friday morning. At around 11 am, she was walking towards the school when two bike-borne miscreants stopped next to her near Sanjeevani Vatika. Reena said she was talking to her brother on phone while walking when the miscreants suddenly snatched away her purse. She said that while trying to pull back her purse, she fell on the road and injured her arms and feet.

After the incident, Reena informed the police control room and her father. A team from Vikas Nagar police station arrived at the spot and a search was launched for the miscreants.

Two days after the incident, a CCTV footage of the incident came to fore where the miscreants were seen driving away at high speed after snatching the woman's purse. The bike did not have a number plate.

DCP Central Raveena Tyagi said, "Vikasnagar SO Vipin Singh and Outpost In-charge Akshay Kumar have been suspended late on Monday night in connection with the snatching case. Four teams have been formed to arrest the robbers."

Read more

  1. Rising Crimes Against Women in Bhubaneswar Raise Alarm, Police Assures Action
  2. Hyderabad: Anti-snatching Teams On Red Alert After Police Accused Of Aiding Cell Phone Thefts

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIKE BORNE MEN SNATCH PURSEMEN SNATCHED HER PURSEBIKE BORNE MISCREANTSSNATCHING INCIDENT IN LUCKNOW

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.