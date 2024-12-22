CCTV Captures Bike-Borne Gunmen Killing Salesman Outside Thane Jewellery Shop

Thane: Two bike-borne unknown persons fired at a salesman of a jewellery shop in Maharashtra's Thane on Saturday night, injuring him before escaping from the crime scene, sparking a manhunt by the police to nab him. The salesman, who was identified as Dineshkumar Manaram Chaudhary, 25, died at a hospital on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the incident took place at about 10.30 pm in the night when two unidentified persons came and fired upon the salesman, leaving him in a pool of blood. Police inspected CCTV footage which also showed a woman vegetable vendor engaged in a scuffle with killers in her attempt to dissuade the killers, who were attempting to fire at Mahalakshmi Jewelers shop employees.

The visuals and sound of the firing were also captured on CCTV. Shahapur Police is investigating the incident and trying to find out the reason behind the killing. According to locals, the deceased Dinesh used to work as a salesman with Mahalaxmi Jewellery shop. Both the shop owner and the salesman were preparing to leave by downing shutters on Saturday night when bike-borne men arrived and opened fire at the latter. The salesman was rushed to the hospital with grievous gunshot injury.

Doctors tried to treat him at a nearby hospital but prescribed shifting him to Thane for further treatment. Soon after this incident, chaos prevailed in the area. Shahpura deputy superintendent of police Milind Shinde, police inspector Jitendra Thakur along with a police team rushed to the spot and gathered details.

Describing the incident, Thakur said "We are trying to delve deep into the case looking at CCTV footage. It is not clear why the salesman was targeted. An investigation is on and we're looking forward to arresting the killers soon."