Bike-Borne Gunmen Kill BJP Leader In Ranchi, Party Seeks CM's Resignation

Anil Tiger, BJP’s Ranchi Rural district general secretary, was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne gunmen.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Mar 26, 2025, 7:17 PM IST

Ranchi: A BJP leader, who was also a former zila parishad member, was shot dead in broad daylight here on Wednesday, a police officer said. Motorbike-borne gunmen reached Kanke Chowk in the Jharkhand capital, where the leader was, and killed him.

The deceased was identified as Anil Tiger, the opposition BJP’s Ranchi Rural district general secretary. Alleging that the law and order collapsed in the state ruled by a JMM-led coalition, BJP state president Babulal Marandi demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta said, "The incident is unfortunate. I knew Anil Tiger personally. The killers would be caught soon." Meanwhile, local people blocked the Kanke road, disrupting traffic movement. Marandi visited the RIMS hospital, where Anil Tiger had been taken, to meet the family of the deceased.

“I am shocked by the news of the BJP Ranchi rural district general secretary and former Zila Parishad member Anil Tiger ji being shot by criminals. Criminals are fearlessly attacking public representatives. The law and order situation in the state has completely collapsed, where neither public representatives nor common citizens are safe,” Marandi posted on X.

Demanding the arrest of the killers, he added, “Taking moral responsibility for this incident, the Chief Minister should resign immediately.”

BIKE BORNE GUNMEN KILL BJP LEADERANIL TIGERBJP LEADER SHOT DEAD IN RANCHI

