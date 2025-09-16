Bikaner Youth Forcibly Sent To Fight Russia-Ukraine War, Family Seeks Govt's Help
His cousin met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Arjun Meghwal about the matter and got in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 6:43 PM IST
Bikaner: A youth from Rajasthan's Bikaner, who went to Russia for study, was forcibly sent to the warfront amid the ongoing battle with Ukraine. The parents of the youth, Ajay, have appealed to the government for their safe repatriation. Alongside, Congress general secretary Rajendra Mund has also written to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, demanding necessary arrangements for Ajay.
Mahavir Godara, Ajay's father, said, "I have conveyed my points to everyone and hope the government will show seriousness in the matter." Prakash, the cousin of Ajay, said he met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Arjun Meghwal about the matter and got in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs.
Although everyone has said that they will try, no concrete assurance has been received yet. An attempt was made to talk to the local MLA and Cabinet Minister Sumit Godara in this matter, but he could not be contacted. According to his family, some youths from Haryana are also facing a similar situation.
Ajay, a resident of Arjunsar under the Lunkaransar police station limits, went to Russia in November 2024. In a video that has gone viral, he is seen narrating his ordeal and pleading for evacuation at the earliest.
Describing his condition, Ajay said he was deceived into joining the Russian army and sent to the border. "I came here with the hope of education and employment. But now I am forced to live under the shadow of death. Other youths from India are also trapped, and one of my companions has died."
In another incident, a 25-year-old man from a village in Punjab's Moga district, who went to Russia on a student visa last year, has ended up being "recruited" in the Army there and has been "deceitfully" pushed into the Russia-Ukraine conflict, his family says. The family of Buta Singh from Chak Kanian Kalan village claims that he is among many men, especially from north India, who have been "deceitfully" pushed into the Russia-Ukraine conflict and are now seeking the Centre's help for their safe return.
When contacted on Tuesday, Singh's sister Karamjit Kaur said over the phone that her brother went to Russia in October 2024 through a travel agent to pursue a language course. She said the agent had also said he could do part-time jobs in Russia to earn some money. To arrange money to enable him to go to Russia, the family had sold a piece of land, Kaur said.
She said it was only about a week ago that, through some videos that went viral on social media, the family came to know that Singh, along with some others, found himself trapped and was "recruited" into the Russian Army to fight against Ukraine.
In the video, Singh and some other men are purportedly heard saying that they had gone to Moscow on student visas and were promised some other jobs later on. But then they found themselves trapped and "recruited" into the Russian Army and were handed over guns and asked to fight. "We appeal to the BJP government that we should be taken out from here and our lives are in grave danger," another man says in the video.
Kaur said the last communication from her brother was through a voice message on WhatsApp on September 11. Singh's father is a daily wager, and his mother tends to livestock to support the family. Kaur said the family wrote to the Centre recently, seeking help to ensure Singh's safe return.
On Thursday, Congress leader Pargat Singh sought the Centre's intervention in the matter of "forcible recruitment" of Indian nationals, particularly from the northern parts of the country, into the Russian Army for its ongoing war against Ukraine. He had claimed that 111 men from north India had been recruited into the Russian army in this manner, while 15 had gone missing.
Also Read