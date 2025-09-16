ETV Bharat / state

Bikaner Youth Forcibly Sent To Fight Russia-Ukraine War, Family Seeks Govt's Help

Bikaner: A youth from Rajasthan's Bikaner, who went to Russia for study, was forcibly sent to the warfront amid the ongoing battle with Ukraine. The parents of the youth, Ajay, have appealed to the government for their safe repatriation. Alongside, Congress general secretary Rajendra Mund has also written to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, demanding necessary arrangements for Ajay.

Mahavir Godara, Ajay's father, said, "I have conveyed my points to everyone and hope the government will show seriousness in the matter." Prakash, the cousin of Ajay, said he met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Arjun Meghwal about the matter and got in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs.

Although everyone has said that they will try, no concrete assurance has been received yet. An attempt was made to talk to the local MLA and Cabinet Minister Sumit Godara in this matter, but he could not be contacted. According to his family, some youths from Haryana are also facing a similar situation.

Ajay, a resident of Arjunsar under the Lunkaransar police station limits, went to Russia in November 2024. In a video that has gone viral, he is seen narrating his ordeal and pleading for evacuation at the earliest.

Describing his condition, Ajay said he was deceived into joining the Russian army and sent to the border. "I came here with the hope of education and employment. But now I am forced to live under the shadow of death. Other youths from India are also trapped, and one of my companions has died."

In another incident, a 25-year-old man from a village in Punjab's Moga district, who went to Russia on a student visa last year, has ended up being "recruited" in the Army there and has been "deceitfully" pushed into the Russia-Ukraine conflict, his family says. The family of Buta Singh from Chak Kanian Kalan village claims that he is among many men, especially from north India, who have been "deceitfully" pushed into the Russia-Ukraine conflict and are now seeking the Centre's help for their safe return.