Before Holi kicks off, Bikaner making a colour splash with 300-year-old folk drama 'Rammat'

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Bikaner continues tradition of 'Rammat' during Holi

Rammat is a folk drama that is being organised in Bikaner on the occasion of Holi for the last 300 years. It is held with the onset of 'holashtak' and people rehearse for around a month.

Bikaner: People of Bikaner have already immersed themselves in the fevour of Holi with its 300-year-old folk drama 'Rammat' starting much ahead of the festival.

Holi in Bikaner has its own distinct impression wherein the entire city stays awake the entire night. The Pushkarna Brahmins, who reside in the inner areas of Bikaner have made the festival world famous. What draws maximum attention is the Rammat, which has been carried forward from one generation to the next. Rammat is staged in different areas of Bikaner.

Rehearsals for Rammat start from Basant Panchami. It is staged like a drama but it is actually a folk art. Bhakta Purnamal and Shehzadi Nautanki ~ the two Rammats which are being organised for nearly 400 years, are held in Bisson Chowk of Bikaner.

Rammat's main artist Kishan Kumar Bissa said that the folk art was started with the purpose of bringing together the loved ones at one place on the occasion of festival in the name of entertainment and now this has become a tradition. Bissa said that he is the sixth generation of his family, who is associated with this tradition.

A huge crowd gather to watch Rammats, which start late at night. In Bikaner, the Rammats are organised in different localities, be it Jamnadas Kalla's Rammat or Swang Mehri or Fakkaddata's Rammat, each has its own uniqueness and craze.

Rammats are popular not only among the older generations but also the youth. However, in this era of mobile and technology, drawing the attention of youth is a tough challenge for the artists.

Former Art and Culture Minister Dr. BD Kalla said this is a community driven activity and many people are associated with it. Ahead of Holi, people from all walks of life get united during this occasion, he said. Although the tradition has come down the ages, it has not lost its glamour or popularity, Kalla added.

Read more

  1. In Jaipur, Muslim Artisans Keep Alive the Art of 'Gulal Gota' as Pink City Readies for Holi
  2. Laddu Mar Holi Celebrated in Mathura and Barsana; Minor Stampede at Ladli Ji Temple
  3. Northern Railways to Run Special Trains, Heighten Security for Holi Festival
Last Updated :1 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | The Science Behind Waves, Storms, Tsunamis and their Prediction: NIOT Scientist Explains

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Explained: What Makes Indians Happy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.