Bikaner Man Tied To Tree, Beaten To Death Over 'Illicit Affair', 3 Held

Bikaner: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly tied to a tree and brutally beaten to death in Jasrasar police station area of Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Tuesday. Three persons have been arrested in this connection, they added.

According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that the motive behind the incident was an illicit affair between the deceased and a woman. On information this morning, a team from the local police station reached the spot and took the body into custody. Also, the forensic team was also called to the spot.

"The deceased has been identified as Rajuram. His body has been sent for autopsy and his relatives are being interrogated," Jasrasar police station officer Sandeep Poonia said.

Poonia said initial probe states that Rajuram had an illicit relationship with a woman and had gone to her house in an inebriated state last night to meet her. "He had entered the house in Rohi Badnu at around 2 am. Three, brothers Rajuram, Manoj and Sitaram caught him sneaking into their house. They tied him to a tree in the field and brutally beat him to death.

Poonia said that the three accused have been arrested and will be interrogated. "As per people and evidence collected from the spot, the incident was a fallout of an illicit affair," he said.

The police are interrogating the villagers and relatives of the deceased. "The body has been kept in the mortuary and the post-mortem will be conducted by the medical board," Poonia said.