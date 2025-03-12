ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Bikaner Celebrates Holi With Unique 400-Year-Old Dolchi Maar Game

People playing Dolchi Maar Holi in Bikaner (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 12, 2025, 4:42 PM IST

Bikaner: Known for its vibrant Holi celebrations, Rajasthan's Bikaner is home to a unique and centuries-old tradition, 'Dolchi Maar Holi.' This distinctive festival, celebrated two days before Holika Dahan, is as famous as Braj's Lathmar Holi. For nearly 400 years, locals have been engaging in the game of Dolchi Maar, where participants fill a leather bowl with water, known as Dolchi, and throw it on each other's backs in a show of playful reconciliation.

The origins of this game trace back to a historical dispute between the Acharya and Vyas castes of the Pushkarna society in Pushkar. The conflict was eventually resolved with the help of the Harch caste and other members of the society, who fostered peace and love between the two groups.

As a symbol of unity, the Dolchi Maar game was born, and it has thrived ever since, promoting harmony and friendship on Holi. The event takes place at Harshon ke Chowk in Bikaner, where people of all ages, from children to the elderly, enthusiastically participate. The game begins in the afternoon and continues for about three hours. Despite the intense fun, the game is not without its challenges, as the Dolchi hits participants' backs with a whip-like effect. Yet, the laughter and joy that accompany the game make it a beloved tradition.

Over time, this event, originally between two castes, has evolved into a community-wide celebration. People from all castes now partake in the Dolchi Maar game, contributing to its inclusivity and unity. The tradition has also drawn tourists, with people travelling from afar to witness this event.

According to a local resident, Advocate Hiralal Harsh, the game serves as a reminder that water can be a means of pacifying anger and restoring harmony. The game encourages resolving conflicts and fostering love. As the day concludes, the game ends with the playful tossing of 'gulal' (coloured powder), marking the completion of this joyous occasion in Bikaner.

