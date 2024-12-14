ETV Bharat / state

Bijnor: 11 Policemen Suspended After Accused Enters District Court Premises With Gun

According to the police sources, the accused was identified as Ripul, 22, who has been arrested.

Bijnor: 11 Policemen Suspended After Accused Enters District Court Premises With Gun
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 58 minutes ago

Bijnor: Eleven policemen were suspended after an accused defying the security arrangements entered the district court premises with a gun with the intention of murder, a police official said on Saturday and added that the accused has been arrested.

Earlier on Friday, six policemen were posted at gate number 1 and five policemen at gate number 3 of the district court. During this time, the accused Harshit Chinkara had to appear in connection with a case lodged under the Gangster Act, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Jha.

Harshit was strolling outside the court when a youth who came with the intention of killing him took out a .315 bore gun, but he was caught before he could attack, he added.

The SP further said that the accused, identified as Ripul (22), has been arrested. In this case, 11 policemen posted at both gates have been suspended on charges of negligence and indifference in performing their duties, he added.

Bijnor: Eleven policemen were suspended after an accused defying the security arrangements entered the district court premises with a gun with the intention of murder, a police official said on Saturday and added that the accused has been arrested.

Earlier on Friday, six policemen were posted at gate number 1 and five policemen at gate number 3 of the district court. During this time, the accused Harshit Chinkara had to appear in connection with a case lodged under the Gangster Act, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Jha.

Harshit was strolling outside the court when a youth who came with the intention of killing him took out a .315 bore gun, but he was caught before he could attack, he added.

The SP further said that the accused, identified as Ripul (22), has been arrested. In this case, 11 policemen posted at both gates have been suspended on charges of negligence and indifference in performing their duties, he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

POLICEMEN SUSPENDED IN BIJNORUP 11 COPS SUSPENSION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.