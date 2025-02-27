ETV Bharat / state

Ajmer Blackmail, Exploitation Case: Five Accused Produced Before POCSO Court

While former councillor Hakim Qureshi was sent on police remand for five days, the rest four others were sent to judicial custody.

Five accused in the blackmail and exploitation of minor girl students in Bijaynagar including a former councillor were produced before the POCSO court in Ajmer on Thursday
The accused being taken to court (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 27, 2025, 5:31 PM IST

Ajmer: Five accused in the blackmail and exploitation of minor girl students in Bijaynagar including a former councillor were produced before the POCSO court in Ajmer on Thursday.

While former councillor Hakim Qureshi was sent on police remand for five days, the rest four others were sent to judicial custody. The accused were limping while being produced at the court. Bijayanagar police has arrested 12 persons for their alleged involvement in the matter so far including three minors, who were sent to a juvenile home. Circle Officer Sajjan Singh, who is investigating the case said of the 12 arrested in the case, five were presented in the POCSO court. He said interrogation of Qureshi is on and he has been taken on police remand for five days. Eight accused who have been sent to judicial custody are Mohammad Luqman, Shravan Jat, Rehan, Sohail, Aashiq, Karim and Javed.

Meanwhile, the Hindu Sakal Samaj has demanded the state government to hand over the case to CBI. The incident has sparked outrage among girl students who took out a rally in Bijaynagar on the day. They rally started at Krishi Upaj Mandi and concluded at Char Batti crossing. The girls who participated in the rally wore black bands on their hands and demand death penalty for the accused and their houses demolished. their hands. They also demanded that the accused be hanged and their houses be bulldozed. The Hindu Sakal Samaj has also called Ajmer Bandh on March 1 to protest the incident.

Earlier, Bijaynagar Police had interrogated the accused about their mobile phones, vehicle and other people involved in the crime. The special public prosecutor said that the accused had given mobile phones and SIM cards to minor girls. They had called the victims to a makeshift room in a cafe, where they allegedly sexually exploited them and even tried to force them into conversion.

Ajmer: Five accused in the blackmail and exploitation of minor girl students in Bijaynagar including a former councillor were produced before the POCSO court in Ajmer on Thursday.

While former councillor Hakim Qureshi was sent on police remand for five days, the rest four others were sent to judicial custody. The accused were limping while being produced at the court. Bijayanagar police has arrested 12 persons for their alleged involvement in the matter so far including three minors, who were sent to a juvenile home. Circle Officer Sajjan Singh, who is investigating the case said of the 12 arrested in the case, five were presented in the POCSO court. He said interrogation of Qureshi is on and he has been taken on police remand for five days. Eight accused who have been sent to judicial custody are Mohammad Luqman, Shravan Jat, Rehan, Sohail, Aashiq, Karim and Javed.

Meanwhile, the Hindu Sakal Samaj has demanded the state government to hand over the case to CBI. The incident has sparked outrage among girl students who took out a rally in Bijaynagar on the day. They rally started at Krishi Upaj Mandi and concluded at Char Batti crossing. The girls who participated in the rally wore black bands on their hands and demand death penalty for the accused and their houses demolished. their hands. They also demanded that the accused be hanged and their houses be bulldozed. The Hindu Sakal Samaj has also called Ajmer Bandh on March 1 to protest the incident.

Earlier, Bijaynagar Police had interrogated the accused about their mobile phones, vehicle and other people involved in the crime. The special public prosecutor said that the accused had given mobile phones and SIM cards to minor girls. They had called the victims to a makeshift room in a cafe, where they allegedly sexually exploited them and even tried to force them into conversion.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FORMER COUNCILOR ON REMANDACCUSED SENT TO JUDICIAL CUSTODYAJMER BLACKMAIL CASEAJMER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.