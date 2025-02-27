Ajmer Blackmail, Exploitation Case: Five Accused Produced Before POCSO Court

Ajmer: Five accused in the blackmail and exploitation of minor girl students in Bijaynagar including a former councillor were produced before the POCSO court in Ajmer on Thursday.

While former councillor Hakim Qureshi was sent on police remand for five days, the rest four others were sent to judicial custody. The accused were limping while being produced at the court. Bijayanagar police has arrested 12 persons for their alleged involvement in the matter so far including three minors, who were sent to a juvenile home. Circle Officer Sajjan Singh, who is investigating the case said of the 12 arrested in the case, five were presented in the POCSO court. He said interrogation of Qureshi is on and he has been taken on police remand for five days. Eight accused who have been sent to judicial custody are Mohammad Luqman, Shravan Jat, Rehan, Sohail, Aashiq, Karim and Javed.

Meanwhile, the Hindu Sakal Samaj has demanded the state government to hand over the case to CBI. The incident has sparked outrage among girl students who took out a rally in Bijaynagar on the day. They rally started at Krishi Upaj Mandi and concluded at Char Batti crossing. The girls who participated in the rally wore black bands on their hands and demand death penalty for the accused and their houses demolished. their hands. They also demanded that the accused be hanged and their houses be bulldozed. The Hindu Sakal Samaj has also called Ajmer Bandh on March 1 to protest the incident.

Earlier, Bijaynagar Police had interrogated the accused about their mobile phones, vehicle and other people involved in the crime. The special public prosecutor said that the accused had given mobile phones and SIM cards to minor girls. They had called the victims to a makeshift room in a cafe, where they allegedly sexually exploited them and even tried to force them into conversion.