ETV Bharat / state

Bijapur Youth Killed, Villagers Accuse Naxals Of Murdering Him On Suspicion Of Being Police Informer

Bijapur: A villager was stabbed to death in Usur police station area of ​​Naxal-affected Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, police said.

Villagers, who informed police about the youth's murder, have accused the Naxalites of kidnapping the youth and killing him. They said that the youth was murdered on suspicion of being a police informant.

Bijapur ASP Chandakant Govarna said Kawasi Hunga, a resident of Perampalli in Usur police station area, was stabbed to death and investigations are underway to identity the culprits and the motive behind the murder.