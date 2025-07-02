Bijapur Youth Killed, Villagers Accuse Naxals Of Murdering Him On Suspicion Of Being Police Informer

Bijapur: A villager was stabbed to death in Usur police station area of Naxal-affected Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, police said.
Villagers, who informed police about the youth's murder, have accused the Naxalites of kidnapping the youth and killing him. They said that the youth was murdered on suspicion of being a police informant.
Bijapur ASP Chandakant Govarna said Kawasi Hunga, a resident of Perampalli in Usur police station area, was stabbed to death and investigations are underway to identity the culprits and the motive behind the murder.
An anti-Naxal operation is being conducted in Bijapur district during which, soldiers are undertaking search operations in the forests. The Central has issued a deadline to eradicate Naxalism by March 31, 2026 and efforts have been intensified in this regard. Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Chhattisgarh and said that work is on to eliminate Naxalism within the stipulated time frame.
Murders since 2024 on suspicion of being police informers:
- February 20, 2025: Naxalites killed two persons in Todma village under Barsoor police station area in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, accusing them of being police informers.
- February 4, 2025: Naxalites of Malanger Area Committee reached the house of Hardma Hemla, a resident of Kakadi in Dantewada district and killed him on after acusing him of being a police informer.
- December 21, 2024: In Bijapur, Naxalites killed 2 members of the same family by setting up an alleged Jan Adalat.
- December 11, 2024: A 35-year-old youth was murdered in Farsegarh, Bijapur on the charge of being an informer.
- December 6, 2024: An Anganwadi worker was murdered in Timmapur village under Basaguda police station area.
- December 8, 2024: A 40-year-old woman was murdered in Loded village of Maddeed area.
- November 12, 2024: Villager Madvi Dularu was murdered in Bijapur on the charge of being a police informer.
- October 29, 2024: Naxalites murdered 35-year-old villager Dinesh Pujar in Bijapur.
- October 23, 2024: A villager was kidnapped and murdered in Sukma.
- October 19, 2024: A youth named Markam Anda was murdered in Sukma on suspicion of being a police informer.
- September 25, 2024: A 50-year-old villager was beaten to death in Bhandarpadar village of Sukma.
- September 12, 2024: Two villagers were kidnapped and hanged in Japemarka, Bijapur.
- August 28, 2024: 27-year-old Sudaru Karam was murdered in Timnar village in Mirtur, Bijapur.
- August 23, 2024: A landlord of Poosanar village in Gangaluur police station area was murdered.
- August 11, 2024: Deputy Sarpanch Hemla Sukka was murdered in Konta.
- July 11, 2024: Naxalites killed a youth in Sukma, injured two villagers.