Bijapur Journalist Goes Missing, Kidnapping Suspected

One person has been detained in connection with missing journalist case and is being questioned, Bastar IG Sundarraj P said.

Bijapur Journalist Goes Missing Since Jan 1, Kidnapping Suspected
Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Bastar: Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar from Chhatisgarh's Bijapur district is missing for the last three days. Preliminary investigations suggest he might have been abducted.

Bastar IG Sundarraj P said the police have found some clues related to Mukesh and search operations are on. Police said that all the CCTVs installed at the place from where Mukesh went missing are being scanned. Police have also detained a suspect, who is currently being questioned, he said.

Mukesh has been missing since January 1. He was wearing a t-shirt and shorts before he become untraceable. His phone has been found switched off. When he did not return home till night, his family started searching for him. His brother Yukesh Chandrakar has filed a missing report in the police station.

Bastar IG has assured that the missing journalist will be found as soon as possible. "Several police teams have been activated and a thorough search operation has been launched," he said.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police has set up a team to search for Mukesh. Bijapur SP said continuous efforts are being made to trace him. "A list of people he met before he went missing is also being prepared. Evidence has been collected from the spot where he was last seen," the SP said.

Police have also released two contact numbers so that people can share information related to him.

