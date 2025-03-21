Bijapur Encounter: Police Bid Farewell To DRG Jawan Raju Oyam, Who Sacrificed His Life In Line Of Duty

Bijapur: Police paid tribute to Raju Oyam, District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan who died in the line of duty during an encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur-Dantewada border, on Friday.

At a programme organised at Bijapur Police Reserve Centre, top officials, including Bastar IG Sundarraj P, DIG Kamalochan Kashyap and SP Jitendra Yadav bid final farewell to Oyam. Many local leaders of Bijapur also came to pay their tributes. After which, the body was sent to his native village in Bhairamgarh.

Who was DRG jawan Raju Oyam?

Oyam was a resident of Bogda in Bhairamgarh block. He was earlier associated with Naxal organisation and in 2020 left Maoist ideology to return to the mainstream. After that, he joined DRG and was involved in many Naxal operations. However, on Thursday, he sacrificed his life on line of duty during an encounter.

Bastar IG Sundarraj P said Oyam had fought bravely during the encounter and lost his life. "He used to work for the Naxal organisation in the past but surrendered before the police in 2020. After being posted in DRG, he worked in several anti-Naxal operations along with the police in the last five years. He made significant contribution in many successful operations. Even before this, many security personnel had sacrificed their lives for peace and security of Bastar. Taking inspiration from their sacrifices, police will take necessary action in future," the IG said.

The IG said that Oyam's family resides in Abujhmad area. "The family has faced a lot of difficulties due to the Naxal problem. His younger brother was killed in cross-firing last year," he added

"In some operations before this, one to two soldiers have lost their lives during encounters with Maoists inside forests. But Naxals have not managed to cause any major damage to the jawans in the last three to four years. The reason behind this is the dedication, loyalty, courage of the soldiers as well as good coordination and better strategy. In the coming days, the police will work with a better strategy so that the soldiers suffer zero losses in such operations,"Sundarraj P said.

Where did the encounter take place?

Two encounters took place in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, in which a total of 30 Naxalites were killed and a large cache of firearms was recovered.

The first encounter took place on the Bijapur-Dantewada border. CRPF personnel including DRG, STF Cobra, Bastar Fighter of Sukma and Bijapur participated in this encounter. The exact location was in the forest of Sarhadi Andri of Dantewada in Gangaluur police station area. It was during this encounter that Oyam lost his life.

A total of 26 Naxalites, including 14 women cadres, were killed in this encounter. Bodies have been recovered and the identification process is being done in the new police line.