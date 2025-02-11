ETV Bharat / state

Bijapur Encounter: Naxalites Caught Unawares As Cops Struck From Maharashtra Side

Raipur: Chhattisgarh police took Naxalites by surprise and succeeded in surrounding them by launching their operation in Bijapur district, during which 31 ultras were killed, from neighbouring Maharashtra, officials said on Tuesday.

In one of the biggest strikes against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, security forces gunned down 31 ultras, including 11 women, on a forested hill in the Indravati National Park area on Sunday.

Two security personnel were also killed and as many others were injured in the gunfight.

"We had inputs about the presence of cadres belonging to Telangana state committee, west Bastar division and national park area committee of Maoists in the remote jungles of Indravati National Park area for a meeting ahead of their Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC)," a police official told PTI.

Naxalites carry out the TCOC between March and June during which they step up their activities.

Combat units of the Chhattisgarh police's District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and Bastar Fighters were mobilised from different directions in the area on February 7, the official said.

"To strategically utilise the element of surprise, some of the teams were mobilised into the Indravati National Park from the launch pads of Maharashtra police in the neighbouring state," he said.

On Sunday morning, patrolling teams zeroed in on a hill where the movement of Naxalites was spotted.

The exchange of fire broke out at around 8 am as security forces started encircling the hill, the official said.

"Naxalites split into two groups amid the gunfight. While one group, apparently comprising cadres of Telangana state committee, started retreating, the other group remained engaged in the gun battle," he said.

The patrolling teams entering from the Maharashtra side appeared to have taken Naxalites by surprise as they did not anticipate the movement of forces from that direction and were outnumbered. The intermittent exchange of firing lasted till around 4 pm, the official said.