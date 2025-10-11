ETV Bharat / state

Doctors, Staff Of Hospital At Naxal-Hit Bijapur Save Newborn With Over 100 Days Of Steadfast Dedication And Hardwork

Bijapur: The doctors of the district hospital in Naxal-affected Bijapur saved am extremely low birth weight newborn with the best possible treatment at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Lalita Gote (25), a resident of Bhattiguda was admitted to the district hospital on June 28 at around 9:30 pm with severe abdominal pain and urinary retention. Preliminary investigation revealed that she was 27 weeks pregnant with twins. The situation was extremely sensitive, as newborns born at such a short period of time have a very low chance of survival.

The condition of the pregnant woman was continuously monitored and efforts were made to stabilize the health of both mother and fetus during treatment. On June 29, at 4:25 am, Lalita gave birth to twins prematurely. The weight of the first child was only 700 grams and the that of the second 750 grams. Both were in a very critical condition.