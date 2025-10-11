Doctors, Staff Of Hospital At Naxal-Hit Bijapur Save Newborn With Over 100 Days Of Steadfast Dedication And Hardwork
The newborn was cared for by the staff for 100 days which led to significant increase in its weight.
Published : October 11, 2025 at 6:38 PM IST
Bijapur: The doctors of the district hospital in Naxal-affected Bijapur saved am extremely low birth weight newborn with the best possible treatment at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
Lalita Gote (25), a resident of Bhattiguda was admitted to the district hospital on June 28 at around 9:30 pm with severe abdominal pain and urinary retention. Preliminary investigation revealed that she was 27 weeks pregnant with twins. The situation was extremely sensitive, as newborns born at such a short period of time have a very low chance of survival.
The condition of the pregnant woman was continuously monitored and efforts were made to stabilize the health of both mother and fetus during treatment. On June 29, at 4:25 am, Lalita gave birth to twins prematurely. The weight of the first child was only 700 grams and the that of the second 750 grams. Both were in a very critical condition.
Both newborns were immediately admitted to the NICU. Despite all efforts, one of them could not be saved. Despite the setback, the hospital doctors and staff did not give up. In a bid to save the other newborn, the doctors, nursing staff, technical staff and support team worked tirelessly for 100 consecutive days.
The NICU team used oxygen support, special nutrition, infection control and temperature stabilization to stabilise the weight of the baby. As a result of the staff's efforts, the newborn's health gradually improved and after 100 days his weight increased to 1.75 kg.
Chief Physician Dr BR Pujari and Civil Surgeon Dr Ratna Thakur led the operation.
Also Read
Karnataka Hospital Doctors Successfully Remove Fetus From Newborn's Abdomen