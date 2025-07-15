ETV Bharat / state

Bihar’s Spiraling Crime Graph Pushes Ruling Alliance to Back Foot

Patna: Public safety is gradually moving to the centre stage of Bihar politics to become a prime electoral issue ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls.

While the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has been targeting the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Lalloo Prasad Yadav’s family with the ‘Jungle Raj’ barb with reference to their tenure, the RJD has been hitting back with the ‘Maha Jungle Raj’ and ‘Rakshas Raj’ nomenclature even as the Congress has jumped in the fray with the ‘Gunda Raj’ terminology.

The fact remains that the spiraling crime graph in the last few days has pushed the ruling Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance on the back foot.

The state has witnessed at least half a dozen murders in the last 24 hours providing additional cannon fodder to the opposition to attack the government.

Even as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been making tall claims about ‘Sushasan’ (good governance), Patna alone has witnessed 115 murders in the last four months. The scenario in the other districts is pretty much the same.

The last 24 hours saw the shooting of a lawyer and a BJP leader in Patna. At the same time murders have also been reported from Sitamarhi and Begusarai. Three persons were shot in Begusarai of which one has died. Meanwhile, the matter pertaining to Gopal Khemka’s murder in Patna also remains unsolved.

The killing of three businessmen in Patna including Khemka, Ramanand Yadav and Vikram Jha has led to a lot of anxiety among the trading class. Prior to these killings, real estate dealers Razi Ahmed and Anjani Singh were killed in Nalanda and Punpun.

The state has witnessed 31 murders in 11 days and these include the heinous torching of five members of a family in Purnea and three persons being killed in Siwan.

The political temperatures are soaring parallel to the rising crime graph with even the partners in the ruling NDA raising questions. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) leader Chirag Paswan has expressed concern on the spiraling crime rate and the role of the Police while asking till when will the people be sacrificed in the state.

“Since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has the home portfolio with him, he will have to take the responsibility,” said his party’s national general secretary Satyanand Sharma.