Bihar's Shifting Political Landscape: From Janata Parties To The Rise Of Regional Outfits
Disintegration of old guards in Bihar politics due to lack of ideology and individualism, say experts.
Published : September 12, 2025 at 8:49 PM IST
Patna: Bihar has produced many parties and leaders who have been in the limelight of national politics but many such parties have perished over the years. There was a time when these parties were popular.
Prime Ministers like Morarji Desai, Devegowda, Inder Kumar Gujral, Chaudhary Charan Singh, VP Singh, Chandrashekhar and many Chief Ministers of states including Karpoori Thakur were born from different political ideology that sprouted from Bihar but many of these have gone into oblivion now.
The big parties that have vanished into oblivion in Bihar politics include names like Janata Party, Janata Dal, Samyukta Socialist Party and Lok Dal. Today, there is no one to take the name of these parties in the country's present political scenario. These were once powerful entities but have now sunk into oblivion.
One of the biggest political outfits to have gone out of reckoning in Bihar is the Janata Dal. In election season many political parties are seen in active roles but their activities come to an end as soon as the poll ends. There was a time when it was believed that Congress was not going to lose power in the country. But parties like Janata Dal played a big role in overthrowing parties like the Congress. But in the process they have also disintegrated into fragments. After Janata Dal, Socialist Party, Lok Dal and many other small and big parties who played crucial roles at one time, are not even discussed today.
Coming together of opposing ideologies:
Political experts like Sunil Pandey, says, “There was a circumstance in the past when Janata Party and the Janata Dal were formed with leaders of different ideological backgrounds. But later lack of a common ideological platform and hunger for power sent such outfits into oblivion. The new parties which were formed due to the disintegration of old parties are now driven by nepotism. Nitish Kumar's party JDU can be named as an exception but here also a second line of leadership did not develop.”
Vashishtha Narayan Singh, National Vice President, JDU, who has been active in Bihar's power politics for the last four decades and is considered close to Nitish Kumar, says, “The main reason behind the decline of Janata Party, Janata Dal and many such other parties was that they were formed out of contingency, out of emergency circumstances. But there was a lack of ideology. There was a high degree of individualism in the party. These were responsible for Janata Party and Janata Dal decline. They lacked ideology and could not form any strategy for the future. They could not form any organization on the ground either. The dominance of individualism also became a big reason for the decline of these parties.”
Uday Narayan Chaudhary, senior RJD leader and once close aide to Nitish Kumar and Speaker of Bihar Assembly for 10 years, says, “The Janata Party was formed by the merger of different ideologies, in which there was Jan Sangh, there were leaders of socialist ideology but they later separated. However, the parties did not end completely, only their form changed.”
Janata Party was formed on 23 January 1977 when parties like Indian National Congress, Bharatiya Jan Sangh, Bharatiya Loktantrik Socialist Party, Congress for Democracy came together. Morarji Desai was made the Prime Minister because the Janata Party got majority due to the 'anti-Indira Gandhi wave'.
Morarji Desai became PM from Janata Party and the Janata Party also took over the power in seven states. In this rise of power of Janata Party, the Bihar party chief Satyendra Narayan Sinha became the Chief Minister. But he could not run the government in Bihar even for two years. In the 1980 elections, Congress returned to power in Bihar and the Janata Party split.
The Janata Party eventually split into five parties. In the 1980 assembly elections in Bihar, five parties that had split from the Janata Party contested. This became a major reason for the victory of Indira Gandhi's Congress Party in Bihar because the five parties fighting the elections separately against each other led to the splitting of votes. In this way, the Janata Party went into oblivion not only at the Centre but also in Bihar.
Many parties have changed their form and have become the axis of power in recent times. Leaders emerging from many erstwhile big parties are the ones like Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar and Ram Vilas Paswan – all of whom have formed separate parties. Today Lalu's RJD, Nitish's JDU and Paswan's LJP are the main axis of power in Bihar politics. Even though many big parties became anonymous, the new parties emerging from them are playing an important role in the politics of Bihar and the country today.
