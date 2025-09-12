ETV Bharat / state

Bihar's Shifting Political Landscape: From Janata Parties To The Rise Of Regional Outfits

Patna: Bihar has produced many parties and leaders who have been in the limelight of national politics but many such parties have perished over the years. There was a time when these parties were popular.

Prime Ministers like Morarji Desai, Devegowda, Inder Kumar Gujral, Chaudhary Charan Singh, VP Singh, Chandrashekhar and many Chief Ministers of states including Karpoori Thakur were born from different political ideology that sprouted from Bihar but many of these have gone into oblivion now.

The big parties that have vanished into oblivion in Bihar politics include names like Janata Party, Janata Dal, Samyukta Socialist Party and Lok Dal. Today, there is no one to take the name of these parties in the country's present political scenario. These were once powerful entities but have now sunk into oblivion.

One of the biggest political outfits to have gone out of reckoning in Bihar is the Janata Dal. In election season many political parties are seen in active roles but their activities come to an end as soon as the poll ends. There was a time when it was believed that Congress was not going to lose power in the country. But parties like Janata Dal played a big role in overthrowing parties like the Congress. But in the process they have also disintegrated into fragments. After Janata Dal, Socialist Party, Lok Dal and many other small and big parties who played crucial roles at one time, are not even discussed today.

Coming together of opposing ideologies:

Political experts like Sunil Pandey, says, “There was a circumstance in the past when Janata Party and the Janata Dal were formed with leaders of different ideological backgrounds. But later lack of a common ideological platform and hunger for power sent such outfits into oblivion. The new parties which were formed due to the disintegration of old parties are now driven by nepotism. Nitish Kumar's party JDU can be named as an exception but here also a second line of leadership did not develop.”

Vashishtha Narayan Singh, National Vice President, JDU, who has been active in Bihar's power politics for the last four decades and is considered close to Nitish Kumar, says, “The main reason behind the decline of Janata Party, Janata Dal and many such other parties was that they were formed out of contingency, out of emergency circumstances. But there was a lack of ideology. There was a high degree of individualism in the party. These were responsible for Janata Party and Janata Dal decline. They lacked ideology and could not form any strategy for the future. They could not form any organization on the ground either. The dominance of individualism also became a big reason for the decline of these parties.”