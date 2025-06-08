Bihar's Maniyari Math: A Unique Radha-Krishna Temple With Guru Granth Sahib

Muzaffarpur: In the heart of Bihar's Muzaffarpur lies the unique Maniyari Math, a temple where Hindu and Sikh traditions intertwine seamlessly. Here, the deities Radha-Krishna share their sacred space with the revered Guru Granth Sahib, a manuscript believed to have been by Guru Nanak Dev himself during his visit to Maniyari.

Dating back to the late 15th century, this Math, a site of both historical and profound religious significance, was established by Chandra Maharaj, the son of Guru Nanak Dev and founder of the Udasi sect. Legend has it that Guru Nanak Dev chose this very spot to inscribe the Guru Granth Sahib.

Maniyari Math (ETV Bharat)

The Maniyari Math proudly houses one of only four known handwritten copies of the Guru Granth Sahib in the world, a fact that draws researchers and devotees from across the world. Alongside the spiritual heart of Sikhism, a vibrant shrine dedicated to Radha-Krishna stands testament to the Math's harmonious blend of faiths. In 1928, Mahant Darshan Das, a devoted follower of Radha-Krishna, installed their idols ensuring the continued tradition of shared worship.

Guru Granth Sahib (ETV Bharat)

Both Hindu and Sikh devotees visit the sacred site offering their prayers. Mukul Kumar, a local residing near the Math says, "Naga sadhus used to train for physical strength in the premises of this Math. The Math was essentially established for the protection of Hinduism."

Maniyari Math (ETV Bharat)

Avinash Kumar, who has dedicated 12 years to protecting the Guru Granth Sahib, says, "With a history spanning over 300 years, the Maniyari Math stands as a symbol of religious harmony, where the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev and the devotion to Radha-Krishna coexist in a remarkable display of shared spirituality."

Maniyari Math (ETV Bharat)

Priest Virendra Bhushan emphasizes the ancient nature of the Math, the presence of Sant Maniram's Samadhi, and the daily rituals at the Radha-Krishna temple. He reverently describes the invaluable Sikh scripture, written in Gurmukhi, making the Math a truly singular and revered place of worship.