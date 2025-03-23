ETV Bharat / state

Bihar's Fiscal Condition, CM's Deteriorating Health Matters Of Concern, Claims Congress

Patna: The Congress on Sunday called for a change in government in Bihar, claiming that the fiscal condition of the state after the 20-year NDA rule and the "deteriorating" health condition of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are matters of concern.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress' media and publicity cell chairman Pawan Khera coined the slogan 'Sarkar Badlo, Bihar Badlo' (Change government, Change Bihar).

"The fiscal state of Bihar and the deteriorating health condition of the CM are matters of serious concern. We wish him well but the current state of Bihar raises serious questions. How safe is Bihar under the leadership of an unwell CM? His health was fine when he was with the Grand Alliance in Bihar. After joining hands with the BJP last year, his condition deteriorated," Khera claimed.

Kumar's health condition is a "matter of concern as he has no clue about what is happening in the state", the Congress leader alleged.

"His (CM's) signature might be misused by those who have vested interest," Khera added.

Emphasising the fiscal condition of the state, the Congress leader alleged that development and governance had "come to a standstill in Bihar and the state is going through turmoil".

"People are now looking towards Congress with hope. Bihar is the birthplace of 'Satyagraha' and revolutions. But today the people of Bihar have been forced to migrate. There is no dearth of talent among the youth here, but their talent is not being used," Khera alleged.