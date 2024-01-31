Loading...

Bihar: Z-plus security cover withdrawn from Tejashwi, accorded to new deputy CMs

By PTI

Published : Jan 31, 2024

Former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav's Z-plus security cover was withdrawn following the fall of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar. The Nitish Kumar-led government now provides security cover to Bihar ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and BJP's Lok Sabha MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

Patna: Days after the fall of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, Z-plus security cover accorded to former deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was withdrawn by the new dispensation on Wednesday. Yadav will now be provided security cover given to Bihar ministers, a notification issued by the state home department said.

The Nitish Kumar-led government accorded Z-plus security cover to newly appointed Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, the notification said. Along with the deputy CMs, the Z-plus security cover was also accorded to BJP's Lok Sabha MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy. The decision was taken after the department reviewed the threat levels of various VIP protectees in the state, the notification added. According to sources, Z-plus security cover is the highest level of security provided by the government. Under the Z-plus security covers, a dedicated team of trained personnel armed with sophisticated firearms guard the VIP concerned.

