Bihar YouTuber Manish Kashyap Joins Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraj Party In Patna

Kishore said Manish, who was with BJP, has been fighting against the faulty administrative system of Bihar.

Bihar's famous YouTuber and former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manish Kashyap joined Jan Suraj Party in the presence of its founder Prashant Kishore, working president Manoj Bharti and senior leader YV Giri here on Monday.
Manish Kashyap and Prashant Kishore addressing media in Patna (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 7, 2025 at 6:47 PM IST

Patna: Bihar's famous YouTuber and former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manish Kashyap joined Jan Suraj Party in the presence of its founder Prashant Kishore, working president Manoj Bharti and senior leader YV Giri here on Monday.

Kishore said the party does not take into account Manish's YouTube career or his past political affiliations. He said Manish has been constantly fighting against the faulty administrative system of Bihar. "He has worked to raise the problems of common people," he said.

Kishore said Manish wishes to improve the education system in Bihar. He said his party aspires for change and ensure people from the state do not have to go outside for treatment of diseases.

Manish said he remained in the Bharatiya Janata Party for 13 months but now has decided to work with Kishore. Manish claimed that Jan Suraj Party will emerge as a big force in the upcoming Assembly elections. He said the election will decide the fate of Bihar.

Manish said the law and order situation in the state is deteriorating. Meanwhile, it is rumoured that Manish may be fielded by Jan Suraj Party for the upcoming Assembly polls. He had contested the Assembly elections from Chanpatia seat of West Champaran as an Independent candidate in 2020. However, BJP's Umashankar Singh won and Manish had to contend at third place.

