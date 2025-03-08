Bihar Youths Cut Dog's Tail On Camera, Case Registered After PETA Shares Viral Video With Police

Katihar: Over the years, excessive addiction to Instagram reels has led to many unfortunate incidents, some resulting in deaths, while in a few cases, users gained notoriety by indulging in harmful acts. In one such instance, a disturbing video recently surfaced on the platform, which showed a group of 3-4 youths in Bihar's Katihar filming themselves docking a dog's tail, allegedly for social media content.
After the video went viral on Instagram, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) lodged a complaint with the Katihar Superintendent of Police (SP), based on which a case was registered. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused youths.
Accused Youths Identified
Citing cruelty to animals, PETA informed the Katihar SP that a video of some youths cutting a dog's tail is going viral, and demanded stringent action against the accused. In the shocking video clip shared on Instagram, while three youths firmly held the dog, another cut the dog's tail, with a Santhali song playing in the backdrop.
The organisation also filed an online complaint with the Instagram video attached in the e-mail. Katihar SP informed that the accused youths have been identified as residents of Pranpur police station area in Katihar district.
What Did Katihar SP Say?
SP Vaibhav Sharma stated that PETA lodged a complaint about a video, mentioning how some boys were seen cutting the tail of a dog. "The accused have been identified. Pranpur police station has been asked to register a complaint and take the accused youths into custody. Prima facie, it appears the prime accused is a minor. His number has also been found. Appropriate action will be taken under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act," said SP Sharma.
