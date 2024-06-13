Bihar Youth Injured After Mobile Phone Explodes Inside Trouser Pocket

Bhagalpur: A youth sustained injuries on his thigh after a mobile phone exploded in his trouser pocket in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, police said on Thursday.

Jaidev Yadav, a resident of Nathnagar in Bhagalpur, had just taken bath and put his mobile phone inside his pocket. A few moments later he got a call and was about to take his phone out when it suddenly exploded.

Jaidev's elder brother Sanjay Kumar Yadav said they were shocked by the sudden sound of blast and rushed to the spot. The mobile caught fire unexpectedly and a portion of the Jaidev's trouser got burnt under the impact of explosion. Also, he suffered burn injuries, he added. Jaidev was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

"Thank God the mobile exploded inside the pocket. If it had exploded while answering the call then a disaster would have happened," Sanjay said.

Nath Nagar Hospital In-charge Dr Anupama Sahay said there have been similar incidents of mobile explosion in the past. "It is advisable to keep the internet connection off when not needed because many kinds of radiations are emitted that can prove to be dangerous. Mobile phones should be kept away from the body and one should refrain from charging it while keeping it under the pillow," she said.

Last month, two children were injured after a mobile phone exploded in their house in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district. The kids were playing games on the phone and as soon as they kept it for charging, it exploded.

