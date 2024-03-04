Bihar Woman Raped on Pretext of Returning Loan in Jharkhand's Garhwa

Garhwa (Jharkhand): A woman from Patna was called to Jharkhand's Garhwa on the pretext of returning loan and allegedly raped, police said on Monday. She said that the accused even tried to kill her but she managed to escape and sought help from police by dialing 100.

Police said that a case has been registered on the basis of the woman's complaint. The woman is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in a hospital in Garhwa.

According to the complainant, her husband worked with the accused, Jaharuddin Ansari, a resident of Banshidhar Nagar in Garhwa at a factory in Gujarat. Her husband had given a loan of Rs 45,000 to Ansari, who had returned to his hometown with the money. Later, he contacted the victim over phone and asked her to come to Garhwa's Banshidhar Nagar to collect the amount he had borrowed.

When the woman reached Banshidhar Nagar, the accused said he had left the money at his home and asked her to accompany him there. On way to his house, the woman was allegedly raped by the accused in Belpahari area. The woman told police that the accused even tried to kill her. She somehow escaped and dialed 100 to inform police about her situation.

After getting the woman's call, police reached the spot and rescued her. The police team rushed her to the nearby Banshidhar Nagar Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment. The woman's statement was recorded at the hospital and a case was registered immediately, police said.

Probe is underway and searches are being conducted to nab the accused, police added.