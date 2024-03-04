Bihar Woman Raped on Pretext of Returning Loan in Jharkhand's Garhwa

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Bihar Woman Raped on Pretext of Returning Loan in Jharkhand's Garhwa

The accused had called the woman from Patna to his hometown in Jharkhand's Garhwa to return the loan he had borrowed from her husband. Later, the accused allegedly raped her and tried to kill her. She escaped and dialed 100 following which, police rescued her.

Garhwa (Jharkhand): A woman from Patna was called to Jharkhand's Garhwa on the pretext of returning loan and allegedly raped, police said on Monday. She said that the accused even tried to kill her but she managed to escape and sought help from police by dialing 100.

Police said that a case has been registered on the basis of the woman's complaint. The woman is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in a hospital in Garhwa.

According to the complainant, her husband worked with the accused, Jaharuddin Ansari, a resident of Banshidhar Nagar in Garhwa at a factory in Gujarat. Her husband had given a loan of Rs 45,000 to Ansari, who had returned to his hometown with the money. Later, he contacted the victim over phone and asked her to come to Garhwa's Banshidhar Nagar to collect the amount he had borrowed.

When the woman reached Banshidhar Nagar, the accused said he had left the money at his home and asked her to accompany him there. On way to his house, the woman was allegedly raped by the accused in Belpahari area. The woman told police that the accused even tried to kill her. She somehow escaped and dialed 100 to inform police about her situation.

After getting the woman's call, police reached the spot and rescued her. The police team rushed her to the nearby Banshidhar Nagar Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment. The woman's statement was recorded at the hospital and a case was registered immediately, police said.

Probe is underway and searches are being conducted to nab the accused, police added.

Read more

  1. NCW Chairperson Hits Out at Scribe for Defaming India after Jharkhand Rape Incident
  2. Spanish Woman Gang-Rape: 3 Accused Sent to Jail in Jharkhand's Dumka
  3. Uttar Pradesh: Girl Gang-Raped in Hathras

TAGGED:

RapedPretext Of Returning LoanBihar Woman Raped

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.