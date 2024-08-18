ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Woman Kills Two Children; Later Dies By Suicide in Nalanda

Nalanda Police visit the spot where a woman allegedly killed her two children and then died by suicide ( ETV Bharat )

Nalanda (Bihar): A woman allegedly killed her two children and later died by suicide in Nalanda in Bihar, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Bhatbigha village in the jurisdiction of Hilsa police station, a senior police official said.

The deceased woman has been identified as Sarita Kumari, wife of Jitendra Yadav. The two children, who were allegedly killed by Sarita, were identified as Prince Kumar (10) and Priya Kumari (13), said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Hilsa, Sumit Kumar.

According to the DSP, Sarita fought with her husband. "The irritated woman first killed her children and then died by suicide. Her husband is absconding," added the DSP.

"We have found all three bodies inside the room. Upon getting the information, our team reached the spot after 20 minutes and started the probe. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The woman could have taken the extreme step following a fight with her husband," added Sumit Kumar.