Bihar: Woman Kills 22-Days-Old Daughter, Hides Body In Rice Drum

Saran (Bihar): In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her newborn baby in Bihar’s Saran, police officials said on Monday. Police have arrested the accused mother in connection to the incident, they said. The incident took place in Madhopur Bada village of the district.

According to police officials, the accused woman, identified as Neeru Devi, had lodged a missing report of her 22-day-old newborn in the Taraiya police station.

The woman had said in her statement that an unidentified person apprehended her daughter and fled. On the basis of the woman’s complaint, the Taraiya police initiated an investigation into the matter, they added.

Taraiya police station in-charge Ashutosh Kumar Singh and additional police station in-charge Pravesh Kumar searched for the accused. During the investigation, the police questioned the mother Neeru Devi, and she broke down and confessed her crime.

During questioning, the woman admitting her crime said that she "strangled her 22-day-old newborn to death and hid her body in a rice box inside the house."