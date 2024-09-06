ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Woman Killed, Son Injured In Group Clash Over Construction Of Drain

Patna: A 65-year-old woman was killed and her son injured in a group clash over the construction of a small drain in a village on the outskirts of the Bihar capital Patna on Friday, police said. The incident occurred in Chotki Math village under the jurisdiction of Dhanarua police station.

One group was opposing the construction of the drain, while the other one wanted it to be built at the earliest. Stones were thrown at each other during the clash leading to the death of Devkunwar Devi while her son Chote Lal suffered injuries.

"According to villagers, the incident took place when a dispute between two groups of the village over the construction of a nullah led to altercations. The verbal spat suddenly turned violent and people from both sides started throwing stones at each other," Station House Officer (SHO) of Dhanarua police station Lalit Vijay told PTI.