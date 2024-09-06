ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Woman Killed, Son Injured In Group Clash Over Construction Of Drain

author img

By PTI

Published : 14 hours ago

The incident took place when one group was opposing the construction of the drain and the other one wanted it to be built at the earliest. Subsequently, stones were thrown at each other, leading to the death of Devkunwar Devi while her son Chote Lal suffered injuries.

Bihar Woman Killed, Son Injured In Group Clash Over Construction Of Drain
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Patna: A 65-year-old woman was killed and her son injured in a group clash over the construction of a small drain in a village on the outskirts of the Bihar capital Patna on Friday, police said. The incident occurred in Chotki Math village under the jurisdiction of Dhanarua police station.

One group was opposing the construction of the drain, while the other one wanted it to be built at the earliest. Stones were thrown at each other during the clash leading to the death of Devkunwar Devi while her son Chote Lal suffered injuries.

"According to villagers, the incident took place when a dispute between two groups of the village over the construction of a nullah led to altercations. The verbal spat suddenly turned violent and people from both sides started throwing stones at each other," Station House Officer (SHO) of Dhanarua police station Lalit Vijay told PTI.

During the clash, a stone hit Devkunwar Devi on the head and she fell to the ground, the police officer said adding that she died in a hospital. Her son was also admitted to the hospital where his condition is stable.

A case has been registered and a manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding accused. Several people were detained, Vijay said.

Patna: A 65-year-old woman was killed and her son injured in a group clash over the construction of a small drain in a village on the outskirts of the Bihar capital Patna on Friday, police said. The incident occurred in Chotki Math village under the jurisdiction of Dhanarua police station.

One group was opposing the construction of the drain, while the other one wanted it to be built at the earliest. Stones were thrown at each other during the clash leading to the death of Devkunwar Devi while her son Chote Lal suffered injuries.

"According to villagers, the incident took place when a dispute between two groups of the village over the construction of a nullah led to altercations. The verbal spat suddenly turned violent and people from both sides started throwing stones at each other," Station House Officer (SHO) of Dhanarua police station Lalit Vijay told PTI.

During the clash, a stone hit Devkunwar Devi on the head and she fell to the ground, the police officer said adding that she died in a hospital. Her son was also admitted to the hospital where his condition is stable.

A case has been registered and a manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding accused. Several people were detained, Vijay said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIHAR NEWSCLASH OVER CONSTRUCTION OF DRAIN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.