ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Woman Killed, Dumped In Septic Tank; Husband, Mother-In-Law Arrested

Munger: A 20-year-old woman from Bihar's Munger district was allegedly killed and dumped in the septic tank, the top of which was then plastered. Police recovered the body four days after her death and her husband and mother-in-law were arrested on charges of murder on Monday.

The incident took place in Kushwaha Tola of Sajua village in Asarganj police station area of Munger. The body has been sent for autopsy, police said.

"Body of Anisha Bharti was recovered from the septic tank of her in-laws house. Her husband and mother-in-law have been arrested and are being interrogated," Syed Imran Masood, SP Munger said.

According to police, Anisha, a resident of Dharmapur village under Shambhuganj police station area of ​​Banka district, married Ashish Kumar, a resident of Kushwaha Tola, whom she loved, two years ago. However, for the last one year, she was having a dispute with her husband and in-laws.

Anisha had gone to her in-laws' house on March 6 and when she did not return to her maternal home, her family members became worried. They went to inquire about her at her in-laws house. But they told that Anisha was not there. Then the family members went to Asarganj police station and lodged a complaint.