Bihar Woman Dies By Suicide After Dispute With Fiancé Over Online Shopping

Bettiah (Bihar): A 21-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Bihar's Bettiah district following a dispute with her fiancé over online shopping.

The deceased has been identified as Amisha Kumari, resident of Dudhiyawan village in Navalpur police station area. On information, a team from the local police station reached the spot and shifted the body to Bettiah GMC for post-mortem.

Pradeep Prasad, deceased's uncle said that Amisha's marriage was fixed with Nitish Kumar, a resident of Hardiya Chowk of Shikarpur police station area on March 7, 2025. "After their engagement they used to talk over phone daily. Nitish had recently gifted Amisha a mobile phone," Prasad said.

According to Prasad, Amisha had ordered some clothes online but Nitish became angry at her for not informing him before placing the orders and both had a fight over this on phone, he added.

It was learnt that the matter escalated such that Nitish even told Amisha that he will not marry her. The youth said as Amisha did not consider seeking his permission now he was doubtful of what would happen after their marriage. Soon after this, Amisha allegedly took to end her life.

Sadar DSP-2 Rajnikant Priyadarshi said the body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem.

"No application has been received from Amisha's family till now. Upon receiving the application, a case will be registered against the youth and his family. Investigation is on," Anupam Kumar Rai, Navalpur police station head said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.