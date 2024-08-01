ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Woman Complains She Was Raped At 17, FIR Lodged 6 Years After Incident

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

A rape case has been registered six years after the incident in Patna. The victim, who was 17 years old when she was raped by her sister's classmate, has lodged a police complaint alleging that the accused has been blackmailing and threatening her.

Srikrishnapuri police station filed FIR 6 years after rape (ETV Bharat Photo)

Patna: A 22-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped multiple times by her sister's classmate six years back, has lodged a police complaint in Patna on Monday. Based on which, a case has been registered under POCSO Act at Srikrishnapuri police station.

"A written complaint has been lodged by the victim on July 29 and the case is being investigated. As the victim was a minor when she was raped, the case has been registered under POCSO Act. Raids are underway to arrest the accused," Vijay Kumar Singh, Srikrishnapuri police station in-charge said.

The victim, who is currently doing her internship in law, told police that the accused has been blackmailing and threatening her for the last six years. When she was in class 12, the accused had come to their flat in Patna, where he had raped her for the first time, she said. After passing school, the victim went to Pune to study law but the accused continued to harass her.

In her police complaint, the victim said that she was 17 years old when the accused had raped her for the first time in 2017. Being a minor, she could not understand the incident but continued feeling uncomfortable for many days. However, due to fear, she did not tell her family members, he said.

In 2018, the accused had called the victim from an unknown number and said that he was his sister's classmate. He told her that he had something important to share with her. After ending the call, he sent her sister's nude photograph on her mobile, leaving the victim in shock.

After this, he again called her and asked her to meet him if she did not want him to make the photograph viral on social media. When the victim met him, the latter raped him. On the pretext of blackmailing her and threatening her with acid attack, the accused had allegedly raped her multiple times.

According to the victim, the accused had shared her sister's nude photograph among his friends and had also uploaded it on a porn website. Troubled by this, the victim had lodged a zero FIR in Laxmi Nagar Police Station in Delhi on July 6. Then on reaching Patna, she lodged a formal police complaint at Srikrishnapuri police station.

Patna Police have recorded the victim's statement and sent her for medical examination.

Read more

On Pretext Of Marriage, Rajasthan Man Rapes Woman, Her Minor Daughter

