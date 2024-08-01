ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Woman Complains She Was Raped At 17, FIR Lodged 6 Years After Incident

Patna: A 22-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped multiple times by her sister's classmate six years back, has lodged a police complaint in Patna on Monday. Based on which, a case has been registered under POCSO Act at Srikrishnapuri police station.

"A written complaint has been lodged by the victim on July 29 and the case is being investigated. As the victim was a minor when she was raped, the case has been registered under POCSO Act. Raids are underway to arrest the accused," Vijay Kumar Singh, Srikrishnapuri police station in-charge said.

The victim, who is currently doing her internship in law, told police that the accused has been blackmailing and threatening her for the last six years. When she was in class 12, the accused had come to their flat in Patna, where he had raped her for the first time, she said. After passing school, the victim went to Pune to study law but the accused continued to harass her.

In her police complaint, the victim said that she was 17 years old when the accused had raped her for the first time in 2017. Being a minor, she could not understand the incident but continued feeling uncomfortable for many days. However, due to fear, she did not tell her family members, he said.

In 2018, the accused had called the victim from an unknown number and said that he was his sister's classmate. He told her that he had something important to share with her. After ending the call, he sent her sister's nude photograph on her mobile, leaving the victim in shock.