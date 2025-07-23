ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Woman Bites Off And Swallows Husband's Tongue After Argument, Victim Rushed To Hospital

Gaya: In a bizarre incident in Bihar's Khijarsarai area, a woman allegedly bit off and swallowed her husband's tongue in a fit of rage following an argument between them on Tuesday evening.

Victim Chhote Das had a minor quarrel with his wife, which escalated into a heated altercation. The woman's reaction was so intense and violent that she bit her husband's tongue and swallowed a portion of it, locals said.

As Chhote Das began to bleed heavily, his family members rushed him to Khijarsarai Community Health Center for treatment. However, due to the severity of the injury, he was again referred to Magadh Medical College and Hospital for advanced care.

Dr. Meena Rai, in-charge medical officer at Khijarsarai CHC, informed, "A patient came to our hospital last night with his tongue partially cut. It was learnt that his wife had bitten it. There was continuous bleeding. We gave him primary treatment and referred him to Magadh Medical College for advanced treatment."