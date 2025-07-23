Bihar Woman Bites Off And Swallows Husband's Tongue After Argument, Victim Rushed To Hospital

Gaya: In a bizarre incident in Bihar's Khijarsarai area, a woman allegedly bit off and swallowed her husband's tongue in a fit of rage following an argument between them on Tuesday evening.
Victim Chhote Das had a minor quarrel with his wife, which escalated into a heated altercation. The woman's reaction was so intense and violent that she bit her husband's tongue and swallowed a portion of it, locals said.
As Chhote Das began to bleed heavily, his family members rushed him to Khijarsarai Community Health Center for treatment. However, due to the severity of the injury, he was again referred to Magadh Medical College and Hospital for advanced care.
Dr. Meena Rai, in-charge medical officer at Khijarsarai CHC, informed, "A patient came to our hospital last night with his tongue partially cut. It was learnt that his wife had bitten it. There was continuous bleeding. We gave him primary treatment and referred him to Magadh Medical College for advanced treatment."
Shockingly, a few eyewitnesses claimed that the couple continued to argue even at the hospital under such serious circumstances.
When asked, Khijarsarai police informed that no formal complaint has been lodged so far. "The matter of the wife biting her husband's tongue has not officially come to our notice, and no complaint has been lodged. If we receive any complaint, appropriate legal action will be taken," said Ranjan Kumar, Khijarsarai Police Station incharge.
In a similar incident which had surfaced from Rajasthan's Jhalawar district a few months back, a woman had bitten off her husband's tongue severely, leaving him injured. The husband was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition, while she regretted her act and locked herself in a room, and attempted to end her life. She was, however, persuaded and rescued by the family members.
