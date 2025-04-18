Bihar Woman Arrested For Smuggling Liquor Under Burqa

Katihar: A woman was arrested for smuggling illicit liquor concealing it under her burqa in Bihar's Katihar district, Excise Department officials said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off about liquor being smuggled into the state from neighbouring West Bengal, a team of the Excise Department apprehended a woman on the basis of suspicion at Mania area under ​​​​Muffasil police station area of Katihar​​​​.

When women constables started searching her, they were shocked to find several liquor pouches pasted on her body with black cello tape. The woman had wore a burqa but could not dodge the Excise Department officials and was caught.

During interrogation, the woman told she was bringing a consignment of liquor pouches from West Bengal's Kumedpur area. She will be questioned about others involved in the racket, officials said,

"A woman has been caught with liquor. The accused was sent to jail after medical examination and a case has been registered in this connection. Investigations have been launched and further action is underway," Subhash Kumar Singh, Excise Superintendent, Katihar, said.

Bihar government implemented a blanket ban on manufacture, transport, sale and consumption of liquor in 2016. However, this could not stop the unauthorised liquor trade as liquor smuggling cases keep surfacing frequently.