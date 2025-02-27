Bihar: Wife Dies On Mahashivratri, Husband Builds Temple Three Years Later In her Honour

Saran: On the occasion of Mahashivratri, the village of Gobarhi, located 30 Km from Saran district's Majhi block, witnessed the inauguration of a grand and unique temple that has captured the hearts of many. The temple, named Shiv Shakti Dham, not only reflects deep devotion to Lord Shiva but also represents an extraordinary example of a husband's love for his wife.

The story behind the temple's creation has drawn comparisons to the legendry tale of Shah Jahan's devotion to Mumtaz Mahal.

Vijay Singh, a farmer and businessman by profession, dedicated this magnificent temple in memory of his late wife, Renu Singh. He explained the emotional significance of the temple's construction in an interview with ETV Bharat, saying, "The temple was built in memory of my wife. She passed away on Mahashivratri, and at that time, we made the decision to build a temple in her honour. My wife had always wanted to see a temple built, but unfortunately, due to her illness, she could not fulfill her wish."

Renu Singh passed away three years ago on Mahashivratri. Before her death, she made her husband promise that after he passing, he would build a temple in her name. Her dream became a reality through Vijay's unwavering commitment to keeping her wish alive.

The construction of the temple began soon after Renu's death. Vijay Singh consulted relatives, artisans, and experts, laying out plans for the temple that would stand as a tribute to her memory. The project, which began about two years ago, took an extensive amount of time to complete. The temple was built on five bighas of land in Gobari village at a cost of approximately Rs 2.5 crore. Artisans and craftsmen were brought in from Rajasthan for the intricate and detailed construction.

Shiv Shakti Dham temple features a grand sanctum sanctorum where a Shivling has been established. Its majestic design and tranquil surroundings make is a symbol of faith, love, and devotion. Vijay Singh's brother Devendra Singh said, "This is the second largest temple in Saran district, and we aim to develop it as a tourist destination. Along wit the temple, we are also constructing a Dharamshala and a Veda Vidyalaya."