Bihar: Wife Accuses Husband of Beating Her up after Finding out He Is Impotent

Gaya (Bihar): A woman from Bihar alleged her husband of being impotent and deliberately hiding it from him. She accused him of beating her up in order to hide his erectile dysfunction.

When the issue was heard by the Panchayat, the rural body told the husband's family to return all items received as gifts during their marriage to the woman and also permitted her to return home.

According to sources, the 22-year-old married woman claimed that the accused husband used multiple tactics to drive her away from the house when she had doubts about his impotency, but ultimately the secret about about his condition came to light and she charged him.

"The fact is that, before the marriage, my husband hid the fact that he is impotent. After we tied the knot as per Hindu customs, he neglected his illness and did not treat it. When I pressurised him to get treated, he abused and attacked me. He even tried to throw me out of the house," she added.

The victim said if she wanted she could have informed the police station as well. However, she did not inform the police because of her choice and opted for the Gram Panchayat.

Upon hearing both sides of the matter, Sarpanch, Basanti Devi, head representative, Badho Yadav, Kusha Bija, and Lakshmi Lal asked the in-laws to return the gifts received as dowry and allow her to return home.

The woman has received the items and has returned home. However, no legal step has been taken regarding the matter as it has not reached the court.