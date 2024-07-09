ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Wedding Procession Comes On Boat In Flood-Affected Madhubani

Madhubani: A groom and his entourage travelled to his bride's house on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Madhubani district on Monday.

Thus, instead of the usual convoy of luxury cars, the wedding procession came on a boat. The incident took place in Parbalpur village of Madhepur block of the district. This village witnesses six months of drought and the next six months of floods leading to which, people face a lot of problems here.

During floods, boats are the only means of transportation for people. Also, since roads are in bad condition due to regular floods, people consider travelling by boats a better option than vehicles. Now, a wedding procession has been taken out from this village on a boat.

Parbalpur village resident, Mohammad Ehasan's marriage was fixed with a girl from Badhara village a month ago. Preparations were underway for the wedding but sudden floods due to rise in the water level of Kosi river foiled all plans. The wedding procession left the groom's house in cars but when they reached the western Kosi embankment near Balthi Chowk, they found that it was impossible to proceed further due to flood. They decided to undertake the remaining journey on a boat.

The groom's father, Mohammad Kamaluddin said they had already hired a private boat and boarded it from around 10 km away from the village. He told that the bride will also reach her in-laws' house by a boat.