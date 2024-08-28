ETV Bharat / state

Over 40 Injured As An Old Wall Collapses In Religious Gathering In Bihar's Punpun

By ETV Bharat English Team

Religious gatherings are held in Shripalpur village every Wednesday and Sunday. On Wednesday, when a religious meeting was going on an old and dilapidated wall collapsed leaving more than 40 injured.

More Than 40 Injured As An Old Wall Collapsed In A Religious Gathering In Bihar's Punpun
The collapsed wall (ETV Bharat)

Patna (Bihar): Over 40 people were injured as an old wall collapsed during a religious gathering in Shripalpur village near Punpun in Patna on Wednesday, a police official said. The injured were rushed to a primary hospital in Punpun and those with major injuries were taken to the Patna Medical College Hospital, the police official added.

"Many people have been injured due to the wall collapse during the religious gathering in Shripalpur, Punpun. All the injured are currently being given medical treatment" said Pallavi Kumari, Trainee Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Punpun.

Religious gatherings are held in Shripalpur village every Wednesday and Sunday. On Wednesday, when a religious meeting was going on in the house of Ramdayal Prasad, an old and dilapidated wall collapsed. More than 25 people sitting behind the wall were buried under the debris. The wounded, mostly women, have suffered serious injuries, the police official said.

Ritesh Kumar Patel, President, of Punpun Nagar Panchayat said, "Information was received that a religious gathering was going on in Shripalpur village, during which a wall collapsed, and about 40 people were injured. We are currently getting all the injured treated."

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the local police and the villagers reached the spot. The injured were taken to Punpun hospital on whatever they could find, such as handcarts, rickshaws, tempos and motorcycles.





