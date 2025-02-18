ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Voter List Controversy: RJD Claims Deletions Without Intimation

RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed on Monday alleged that voters were not intimated of the change in the names of their list.

The state election commission office in Patna (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 18, 2025, 2:18 PM IST

Updated : Feb 18, 2025, 2:36 PM IST

Patna: With the Election Commission going ahead with updating the voter's list prior to the upcoming Assembly elections, the major opposition party in Bihar RJD has alleged irregularities in the deletion of names from the list.

RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed on Monday alleged that voters were not intimated of the change in the names of their list. "It was also seen at many places that without the knowledge of the voter, his area was changed to another area. Voters were not informed about it. If the name of any voter is removed from the voter list, then there is a process for it, BLO looks after this work and there is also a BLO from the party's side."

'Entering and removing names is a normal process,' said senior journalist Sunil Pandey adding that before the election, whether it is Lok Sabha or Assembly, the State Election Commission upgrades its voter list on the instructions of the Central Election Commission.

Refuting RJD's claims, BJP spokesperson Vinod Sharma accused RJD that Lalu Prasad Yadav and his party people had no faith in the common people. "That is why they have started making baseless allegations. If someone's name is registered in the voter list, then the voters vote as per their wish," he said.

According to the Election Commission Of India, a review of the voter list will be held in four phases. The dates fixed for registration in the list are January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1.

In the voter list released by the commission in January, the names of 7,94,466 new voters have been added, and the names of 4,09,434 voters have been removed from the voter list. The number of voters whose names have been deleted from the voter list are 37957 from Bhagalpur, 28669 from Darbhanga, 24342 from Patna, 21283 from Samastipur, 15456 from Nawada, 14332 from Siwan, 13723 from Muzaffarpur, 13793 from Buxar, 12949 from East Champaran, 12048 from Katihar, 11506 from Madhepura, 11369 from Saran and 10119 from Begusarai.

Bihar assembly elections are expected to be held before November this year.

