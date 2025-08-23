ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Vigilance Bureau Books Teacher Who Passed Away Five Years Ago

Banka: In a shocking incident, the Vigilance Investigation Bureau of Bihar has registered a case against a teacher who passed away five years ago, triggering outrage among his family and the teaching fraternity.

The case revolves around a fake educational certificate in the Banka district. Following an investigation, the vigilance department filed an FIR naming the deceased teacher Niranjan Kumar, a resident of Sondiha of Mirzapur Panchayat, who was posted in Primary School Meharpur.

However, Niranjan’s family was shocked to find his name in the FIR, as he died during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The inclusion of a deceased person in the FIR has sparked outrage among the family and teacher fraternity.

They criticised the vigilance for acting without proper investigation or verification. “This is unacceptable. We had already submitted his death certificate from the Block Resource Centre (BRC), but still they included his name in the FIR,” said his brother, Manish Kumar.

The unusual occurrence has triggered outrage and become a topic of discussion in the area and among the teachers’ fraternity. Many have raised questions about the probe and the procedures followed by the vigilance.

They also expressed concern, saying that vigilance failed to register an FIR in another case after repeated complaints, yet in this case, they acted hastily and made a glaring error.