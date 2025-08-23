Bihar Vigilance Bureau Books Teacher Who Passed Away Five Years Ago

Banka: In a shocking incident, the Vigilance Investigation Bureau of Bihar has registered a case against a teacher who passed away five years ago, triggering outrage among his family and the teaching fraternity.
The case revolves around a fake educational certificate in the Banka district. Following an investigation, the vigilance department filed an FIR naming the deceased teacher Niranjan Kumar, a resident of Sondiha of Mirzapur Panchayat, who was posted in Primary School Meharpur.
However, Niranjan’s family was shocked to find his name in the FIR, as he died during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The inclusion of a deceased person in the FIR has sparked outrage among the family and teacher fraternity.
They criticised the vigilance for acting without proper investigation or verification. “This is unacceptable. We had already submitted his death certificate from the Block Resource Centre (BRC), but still they included his name in the FIR,” said his brother, Manish Kumar.
The unusual occurrence has triggered outrage and become a topic of discussion in the area and among the teachers’ fraternity. Many have raised questions about the probe and the procedures followed by the vigilance.
They also expressed concern, saying that vigilance failed to register an FIR in another case after repeated complaints, yet in this case, they acted hastily and made a glaring error.
The vigilance bureau had also found the certificate of another teacher, Pallavi Kumari of Primary School Jagtapur, to be fake. “Pallavi has been missing since 2018. The vigilance started action against both Niranjan and Pallavi, but a case was registered against the deceased teacher only,” said the family.
Niranjan’s family has demanded an immediate review of the case and strict action against those responsible for this lapse.
SHO Mantu Kumar said the police received Niranjan’s death certificate, and they would further investigate it. “We received Niranjan Kumar's death certificate from his relatives on Friday. It will be shared with the district administration for further probe,” he said.
About the case
Niranjan was facing a departmental inquiry for allegedly submitting a fake educational qualification in the department. But he allegedly evaded the certificate verification process of the education department for a long time.
When the vigilance took charge of the investigation, his certificate was found to be fake. However, during the probe, Niranjan died due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
